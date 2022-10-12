Read full article on original website
End 50 years of gluttony, bring back small-scale organic agriculture in our communities
I am looking at the cover of an issue of Organic Gardening and Farming magazine published in the 1970s. A young American family is on the cover. They are standing in their well-tended kitchen garden. Their modestly sized house is in the background. All three family members look healthy, strong...
Midea’s New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy
FELTRE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term
Xi Jinping will get a new five-year term as general secretary of China's Communist Party. Here's what happened during his first decade in power.
Is an economist or a psychic better at predicting the future? | Column
If you told your friends and family that you went to a psychic to foretell your future, some of them would laugh at you. But if you told them that you attended a conference where market strategists and economists predicted the long-run future of the market and the economy they might want to hear more.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These game-changing stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday, officials said. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening.
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
This last year has been rough for Coinbase, but there could be reasons for optimism.
