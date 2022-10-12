ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midea’s New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy

FELTRE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WHIO Dayton

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday, officials said. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening.
