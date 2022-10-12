We are in the middle of the holiday of Sukkot, a festival named for the booths or huts (sukkot in Hebrew) in which Jews are supposed to dwell during this week-long celebration. According to rabbinic tradition, these delicate sukkots represent the huts in which the Israelites dwelt during their 40 years of wandering in the desert after escaping from slavery in Egypt. The holiday also helps to bring our awareness to our connection to nature and to our temporary and fragile existence in this world. ...

