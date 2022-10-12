ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

