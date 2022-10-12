Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML Center Inc. forms educational committee
In keeping with its pledge to keep educational programming at the forefront of community enrichment offerings for the proposed Smith Mountain Lake Center, Board Member and Education Committee Chair Dr. Greg Beecher has recruited several distinguished area educators to assist in the development and administration of the facility’s educational offerings.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
