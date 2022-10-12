The 2022 Ford Maverick has so far proved to be a popular vehicle that tends to attract buyers looking to upgrade from a sedan or crossover into the pickup family. Back in March, Ford revealed that the Honda Civic was the top conquest vehicle for the pickup, and it seems the Maverick has proved to be a formidable competitor against yet another Honda product, as it turns out the Honda CR-V is now the vehicle that’s most often traded in for a new Maverick.

CARS ・ 1 HOUR AGO