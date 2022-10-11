Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy's site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week gave the OK for shipments from the site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to resume to the department's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The New Mexico agency suspended the shipments Sept. 14. Officials say a drum leaking liquid in April caused a partial evacuation at the plant, but no contamination occurred.
krwg.org
Fall Gardening Confidential with Jeff Anderson
Jeff answers questions about everything from pomegranates to peonies. This call-in program covers the most important issues in New Mexico and Texas.
krwg.org
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to providing abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The Wednesday night debate from KOAT-TV and The Albuquerque Journal delved into concerns about urban crime and security along the U.S. border with Mexico, as well as gun control and tax policy, amid some terse political attacks. Ronchetti is a former television meteorologist who ran unsuccessfully or U.S. Senate in 2020 against Democrat Ben Ray Luján. In 2021, Lujan Grisham helped legislators repeal a dormant 1969 statute that had outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies.
krwg.org
Early voting steady in Doña Ana County
LAS CRUCES, NM – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on October 11th at the Doña Ana County Government Center. In the first week, more than 2,400 county voters have cast ballots according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.
Comments / 0