There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.03, or -0.04%, to $69.72. The Splunk Inc. has recorded 171,073 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Splunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO