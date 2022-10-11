It’s Razer’s massive annual occasion at the moment and the corporate introduced a whole lot of new gear for RazerCon 2022. One of probably the most thrilling was the Razer Edge – a 5G-powered gaming handheld designed for cloud gaming. But Razer introduced a whole lot of different new stuff at the moment as nicely. Including quite a few new peripherals, a brand new gaming chair collaboration, new Quartz gear, some new streamer instruments, and a brand new watch in partnership with Panerai. Razer even introduced a brand new piece of software program that can deliver some life to your desktop. Let’s begin with the software program.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO