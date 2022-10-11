ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
daystech.org

Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?

The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR followers could quickly face, following the reveal of Meta’s newest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very totally different gadgets, although. The new Meta Quest Pro is a blended reality-focused gadget designed to convey enterprise into the metaverse, and supply folks with a premium digital actuality expertise within the firm’s comfiest and strongest headset but. The Oculus Quest 2, in the meantime, is rather more reasonably priced, although much less feature-filled.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Soon, you’ll be able to use your knees in Supernatural on Oculus Quest 2

Supernatural’s subsequent large replace contains knee strikes, letting gamers use their knees to strike targets throughout songs for a lower-body exercise. Previously, Supernatural simply use arm and torso actions for exercises. Supernatural is the most well-liked VR health app and contains day by day exercises for a subscription price.
VIDEO GAMES
daystech.org

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone customers have had loads of time to discover the entire new features and quirks of Apple’s replace. That stated, even a month later, there’s a probability that you simply haven’t found every little thing iOS 16 has to supply. Shortly after Apple rolled out its replace, we instructed you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features price trying out. Those had been simply the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a couple of extra.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Meta Horizon Worlds metaverse losing users, falling short of goals: Report

‘s flagship metaverse for shoppers, is failing to satisfy inside efficiency expectations, based on The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed inside firm paperwork. Meta initially aimed to succeed in 500,000 month-to-month lively customers in Horizon Worlds by the tip of the 12 months, however the present determine is lower than 200,000, based on the report. Additionally, the paperwork confirmed that the majority customers did not return to Horizon after the primary month on the platform, and the variety of customers has steadily declined since spring, the Journal stated.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Here’s Everything That Was Announced At RazerCon 2022

It’s Razer’s massive annual occasion at the moment and the corporate introduced a whole lot of new gear for RazerCon 2022. One of probably the most thrilling was the Razer Edge – a 5G-powered gaming handheld designed for cloud gaming. But Razer introduced a whole lot of different new stuff at the moment as nicely. Including quite a few new peripherals, a brand new gaming chair collaboration, new Quartz gear, some new streamer instruments, and a brand new watch in partnership with Panerai. Razer even introduced a brand new piece of software program that can deliver some life to your desktop. Let’s begin with the software program.
VIDEO GAMES
daystech.org

Are Humans or AI Better at Detecting Deepfakes Videos?

The know-how to create practical pretend movies utilizing AI is changing into more and more subtle, making it troublesome, if not inconceivable, to find out whether or not audio, pictures, or movies are actual. Can people or machines inform if a video is genuine, AI-generated, or altered? Has know-how gotten to the purpose the place there isn’t any foolproof method to determine AI-altered movies?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
daystech.org

Microsoft Previews Azure Deployment Environments

During the latest Ignite Conference, Microsoft introduced the general public preview of Azure Deployment Environments. This managed service allows dev groups to shortly spin up app infrastructure with project-based templates to ascertain consistency and finest practices whereas maximizing safety, compliance, and cost-efficiency. Setting up environments for functions that require a...
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

LOVE, The Next Gen Video Communication Platform, Launches on Android and Expands Across Asia

LOVE is offered in English, Bengali, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Urdu on iOS and Android from at this time. Partnership with American Artist Ian Cheng on Visual Expression. After our profitable launch on iPhone within the US, we’re excited to launch LOVE on Android and in Asia at this time. Thus we’re capable of now serve a consumer potential of two billion+ on the Asian continent.”
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Why Dune Reddit board banned AI-generated images

Debates surrounding the artistic integrity, originality, and even legality of AI-assisted artwork are by now as frequent as the photographs themselves, with many communities going as far as to outright ban their utilization in effort to avoid wasting everybody quite a lot of time and potential complications. While some would possibly discover the most recent group to take a stance on the burgeoning AI artwork trade may appear a bit odd, their historical past makes them a considerably predictable addition to Team No Thanks.
VISUAL ART
daystech.org

PSVR 2’s Manual Makes Its Way Online Before Its Price

Breaking information (probably not). The PSVR 2 handbook has discovered its approach on-line earlier than its worth and release date. Now that Sony’s digital actuality headset has entered mass production, manuals are understandably within the printing course of. Sarcasm apart, when you’re actually hungry for some PSVR 2 information then there are some attention-grabbing tidbits to be seen right here. For instance, the retail model of the machine weighs 560 grams.
VIDEO GAMES
daystech.org

Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo

Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
SOFTWARE

