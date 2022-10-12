LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO