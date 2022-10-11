ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: The War of the Woods; The Woodlands and College Park's Rivalry

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Another year another War of the Woods; The Woodlands Highlanders and College Park Cavaliers football rivalry. This time College Park hosted The Woodlands at Woodforest Bank Stadium. The Cavaliers are looking for a win after coming off a loss from Willis and The Woodlands looks to keep their win streak going after a tremendous win over Cleveland.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
cw39.com

Astros giving out free donuts on Friday morning after ALDS win

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?. Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
League City, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
League City, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rice University professor awarded 'genius grant'

HOUSTON — Rice University English professor Kiese Laymon has been awarded the MacArthur Fellowship, a prestigious honor commonly known as the "genius grant." Laymon has taught creative writing at Rice since he joined the School of Humanities in January as the Libbie Shearn Moody Professor of Creative Writing and English, according to the university.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Sheldon
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Clear Lake
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Agent Magazine

Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy