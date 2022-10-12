National Fire Prevention Week: "Fires happen, nobody plans on having a fire" Yakima firefighters respond to one structure fire about every 72 hours

The Sunnyside Grizzlies could take control of the Big 9 this week if they can beat Moses Lake on the road setting themselves up for a possible league title. The casual observer might have seen the Grizzlies 0-3 start with losses to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick and thought that with a new coaching staff, it was going to take a while to adjust.

