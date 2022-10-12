National Fire Prevention Week: "Fires happen, nobody plans on having a fire" Yakima firefighters respond to one structure fire about every 72 hours

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Campfire restrictions reduced in Okanogan-Wenatchee forest
WENATCHEE, Wash.- Fire restrictions in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1. According to a Forest Service news release, forest users can resume fires in developed campgrounds and can engage in recreational shooting on forest lands. Campers and forest land users are still advised...
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima City Council approves paid parking downtown
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council approved paid parking in downtown Yakima at its regular meeting on October 11. Starting in April 2023, parking downtown will cost $1 an hour from Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Your first two hours in downtown Yakima will be...
nbcrightnow.com
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. "Definitely gives me hope because right now it's just super slow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
nbcrightnow.com
Federal grant to help extend mental health and substance abuse help for Kittitas County Jail inmates
ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) gave about 500,000 dollars to the Kittitas County Jail. The grant aims to expand inmates' mental health and substance abuse treatments. Many inmates go back to jail because of ongoing health issues, said Kittitas County Sheriff Inspector, Chris Whitsett. He said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Association of Washington Business tours the state for Manufacturing Week
WASHINGTON STATE — The Association of Washington Business (AWB) tours the state during AWB Manufacturing Week every year in early October, visiting Washington manufacturing firms. Through the tour, it hopes to show young people the career opportunities in modern manufacturing, support policies that increase jobs in manufacturing and bring attention to the growing number of jobs in manufacturing in the last decade, according to the press release from AWB.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
nbcrightnow.com
CWAC Playoff Implications as Prosser Hosts East Valley
The CWAC will have the spotlight this week with two of its football frontrunners squaring off Thursday; Prosser hosts East Valley. The Mustangs dropped their first game of 2022 last week at Othello but remain in the top five of the RPI rankings and are looking to bounce back. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside Looking to Take Control of Big 9
The Sunnyside Grizzlies could take control of the Big 9 this week if they can beat Moses Lake on the road setting themselves up for a possible league title. The casual observer might have seen the Grizzlies 0-3 start with losses to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick and thought that with a new coaching staff, it was going to take a while to adjust.
Comments / 0