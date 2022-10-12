ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

National Fire Prevention Week: "Fires happen, nobody plans on having a fire" Yakima firefighters respond to one structure fire about every 72 hours

By Lindsey Jensen Multimedia Journalist
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Campfire restrictions reduced in Okanogan-Wenatchee forest

WENATCHEE, Wash.- Fire restrictions in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1. According to a Forest Service news release, forest users can resume fires in developed campgrounds and can engage in recreational shooting on forest lands. Campers and forest land users are still advised...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima City Council approves paid parking downtown

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council approved paid parking in downtown Yakima at its regular meeting on October 11. Starting in April 2023, parking downtown will cost $1 an hour from Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Your first two hours in downtown Yakima will be...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#House Fires#Accident#The Great Chicago Fire#Yakima Fire Department#Nfpa
nbcrightnow.com

Association of Washington Business tours the state for Manufacturing Week

WASHINGTON STATE — The Association of Washington Business (AWB) tours the state during AWB Manufacturing Week every year in early October, visiting Washington manufacturing firms. Through the tour, it hopes to show young people the career opportunities in modern manufacturing, support policies that increase jobs in manufacturing and bring attention to the growing number of jobs in manufacturing in the last decade, according to the press release from AWB.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
nbcrightnow.com

CWAC Playoff Implications as Prosser Hosts East Valley

The CWAC will have the spotlight this week with two of its football frontrunners squaring off Thursday; Prosser hosts East Valley. The Mustangs dropped their first game of 2022 last week at Othello but remain in the top five of the RPI rankings and are looking to bounce back. The...
PROSSER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside Looking to Take Control of Big 9

The Sunnyside Grizzlies could take control of the Big 9 this week if they can beat Moses Lake on the road setting themselves up for a possible league title. The casual observer might have seen the Grizzlies 0-3 start with losses to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick and thought that with a new coaching staff, it was going to take a while to adjust.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy