Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks red wave: Conservatives win four of seven races

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
The Oct. 4 election in Fairbanks for both borough and city is final, with conservatives winning four of seven races, but losing the city council races.

Conservatives winning: David Pruhs for borough mayor, Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney for Borough Assembly seats, and Melisa Burnett winning a school board seat.

In North Pole, Jeff Jacobson and Chandra Clark won seats on the council.

Also winning for Fairbanks Borough Assembly was Mindy O’Neall, who was unopposed. Brandy Harty won a seat on the school board, edging out conservative Les Nichols. Fairbanks City Council seats were won by Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell.

Les Nichols
