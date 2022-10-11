ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Missouri Soccer team dropped a road contest at Georgia, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14. Missouri (5-7-2, 2-4-1 SEC) had to withstand early pressure from Georgia (9-5-1, 3-2-1 SEC), as redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made crucial saves in the 13th and 25th minutes of the first half. Despite the early surge, Mizzou pushed back and ended the half ahead in shots (4-3), with freshman Hannah Boughton registering the Tigers' lone shot on goal as the two squads entered halftime knotted at zero.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO