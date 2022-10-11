ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

mutigers.com

Soccer Falls on the Road to Georgia, 2-0

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Missouri Soccer team dropped a road contest at Georgia, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14. Missouri (5-7-2, 2-4-1 SEC) had to withstand early pressure from Georgia (9-5-1, 3-2-1 SEC), as redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made crucial saves in the 13th and 25th minutes of the first half. Despite the early surge, Mizzou pushed back and ended the half ahead in shots (4-3), with freshman Hannah Boughton registering the Tigers' lone shot on goal as the two squads entered halftime knotted at zero.
ATHENS, GA
mutigers.com

Volleyball Falls in Three to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Missouri volleyball went toe-to-toe with Alabama, where a third-set rally helped propel the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 29-27, 25-10) on Wednesday night. Mizzou (7-8, 0-5 SEC) held an early first-set lead at 17-13, but Alabama (7-12, 1-6 SEC) rattled off 11...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mutigers.com

Tennis Head To Stillwater For ITA Central Regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri tennis will take part in the ITA Central Regional Championship this weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers will join 22 other schools with nearly 150 student-athletes slated to compete. Regional singles and doubles champions qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships held in San Diego, California, Nov. 2-6. Mizzou had its first-ever central regional champion in 2020 whenBronte Murgett went 6-0 on her way to claim a singles title in Iowa City, Iowa.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Swim & Dive Hosts First Home Meet of Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams will host Purdue University Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at home. The competition is set to start at 4 p.m. CT Friday and 10 a.m. CT Saturday. Live results will be available on MeetMobile.
COLUMBIA, MO

