baylorlariat.com
WVU continues Morgantown dominance, defeats Baylor 43-40 in thriller
In a wild showcase, Baylor football fell to West Virginia University 43-40 Thursday evening at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on a go-ahead 22-yard field goal. The Bears (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) and Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) combined for nearly 1100 total yards in a back-and-forth battle. Neither team could maintain momentum the entire way, and Morgantown remains a winless voyage for Baylor, as it falls to 0-6 all-time.
Baylor Bears Top Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll
Scott Drew's squad looks to capture third straight regular season title in 2023.
baylorlariat.com
‘No bubbles’; Baylor soccer emphasizes relentless fight for road trip
After Baylor soccer endured a heartbreaking loss on Sunday against Kansas State University due to a penalty kick in the last 18 seconds, the Bears look to take on their upcoming slate with an increased intensity. Junior defender Sarah Hornyak calls this the “no bubble” effect. “My old...
baylorlariat.com
No. 18 Baylor volleyball dispatches No. 22 Rice in straight sets
No. 18 Baylor volleyball made quick work of No. 22 Rice University, dispatching them in only three sets to complete its 10th sweep of the season. The green and gold went 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17 to bring their record to 15-3, 4-1 Big 12. “Really loved the team effort and...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
baylorlariat.com
Lariat TV News: Off-campus crime, Waco Pride and playing golf 5,000 miles from home
With crime increasing around Waco, we spoke with students who have had some close calls in some risky situations. We also check out Waco Pride’s “OUT on the Brazos.”. We have one student’s unique perspective on protests in Iran, while we highlight two multicultural events you may have missed out on.
baylorlariat.com
Fresh roster, strong performances: Men’s golf ready for Big 12 competition
With a new enthusiasm to improve, a competitive roster and strong opening performances, Baylor men’s golf has a fresh outlook. It’s not just ready to compete in the Big 12, it’s ready to conquer it. Finishing third in the Trinity Forest Invitational with their best 54-hole tournament...
An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8
No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
KWTX
Good News Friday: October 14, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross...
baylor.edu
Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)
As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
baylorlariat.com
The Fridge continues to fight food insecurity four years after launch
Many college students struggle with being hungry and finding time to eat. The Fridge at Baylor aims to eliminate food insecurity among the student population. The Fridge has 11 locations around campus, at places such as the McLane Student Life Center, Moody Memorial Library, the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center, George W. Truett Theological Seminary and the Multicultural Affairs office in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The program launched in 2018 and provides free snacks to any students who need them.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
baylorlariat.com
Keep Waco Beautiful to host ‘Beautify the Brazos’ volunteer opportunity
Beautify the Brazos will take place Friday at the Waco Convention Center, providing citizens with an opportunity to volunteer and create long-lasting impacts that will benefit the environment and Waco residents. The experience will include activities like testing water quality and removing waste from the Brazos River — the critical water source for Waco.
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Oct. 13 – 16
Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | Open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.
Let’s Party Killeen Texas, Because Vedo Is Coming To Town
I’m so excited that entertainment is coming back to Killeen, Texas. For a long time, we missed out on all types of shows being brought to the city due to the fact that COVID-19 was running rapidly through all of Central Texas and, to be honest, it’s still running rapidly in the city.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
