Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

‘No bubbles’; Baylor soccer emphasizes relentless fight for road trip

After Baylor soccer endured a heartbreaking loss on Sunday against Kansas State University due to a penalty kick in the last 18 seconds, the Bears look to take on their upcoming slate with an increased intensity. Junior defender Sarah Hornyak calls this the “no bubble” effect. “My old...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Fresh roster, strong performances: Men’s golf ready for Big 12 competition

With a new enthusiasm to improve, a competitive roster and strong opening performances, Baylor men’s golf has a fresh outlook. It’s not just ready to compete in the Big 12, it’s ready to conquer it. Finishing third in the Trinity Forest Invitational with their best 54-hole tournament...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Keep Waco Beautiful to host ‘Beautify the Brazos’ volunteer opportunity

Beautify the Brazos will take place Friday at the Waco Convention Center, providing citizens with an opportunity to volunteer and create long-lasting impacts that will benefit the environment and Waco residents. The experience will include activities like testing water quality and removing waste from the Brazos River — the critical water source for Waco.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

The Fridge continues to fight food insecurity four years after launch

Many college students struggle with being hungry and finding time to eat. The Fridge at Baylor aims to eliminate food insecurity among the student population. The Fridge has 11 locations around campus, at places such as the McLane Student Life Center, Moody Memorial Library, the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center, George W. Truett Theological Seminary and the Multicultural Affairs office in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The program launched in 2018 and provides free snacks to any students who need them.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Oct. 13 – 16

Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | Open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.
WACO, TX

