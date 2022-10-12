Read full article on original website
‘No bubbles’; Baylor soccer emphasizes relentless fight for road trip
After Baylor soccer endured a heartbreaking loss on Sunday against Kansas State University due to a penalty kick in the last 18 seconds, the Bears look to take on their upcoming slate with an increased intensity. Junior defender Sarah Hornyak calls this the “no bubble” effect. “My old...
Lariat TV News: Off-campus crime, Waco Pride and playing golf 5,000 miles from home
With crime increasing around Waco, we spoke with students who have had some close calls in some risky situations. We also check out Waco Pride’s “OUT on the Brazos.”. We have one student’s unique perspective on protests in Iran, while we highlight two multicultural events you may have missed out on.
Fresh roster, strong performances: Men’s golf ready for Big 12 competition
With a new enthusiasm to improve, a competitive roster and strong opening performances, Baylor men’s golf has a fresh outlook. It’s not just ready to compete in the Big 12, it’s ready to conquer it. Finishing third in the Trinity Forest Invitational with their best 54-hole tournament...
Keep Waco Beautiful to host ‘Beautify the Brazos’ volunteer opportunity
Beautify the Brazos will take place Friday at the Waco Convention Center, providing citizens with an opportunity to volunteer and create long-lasting impacts that will benefit the environment and Waco residents. The experience will include activities like testing water quality and removing waste from the Brazos River — the critical water source for Waco.
The Fridge continues to fight food insecurity four years after launch
Many college students struggle with being hungry and finding time to eat. The Fridge at Baylor aims to eliminate food insecurity among the student population. The Fridge has 11 locations around campus, at places such as the McLane Student Life Center, Moody Memorial Library, the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center, George W. Truett Theological Seminary and the Multicultural Affairs office in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The program launched in 2018 and provides free snacks to any students who need them.
What to Do in Waco: Oct. 13 – 16
Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | Open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.
