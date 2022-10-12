Read full article on original website
Overlooked: A glance at LMU’s underrated men’s soccer team
With conference play fully underway, the LMU men's soccer team is finding its stride at the perfect time. The Lions started the season strong with early wins against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and San Diego State University, but hit a rough patch in games against the University of California, Santa Barbara and Sacramento State University.
LMU women’s basketball needs to capitalize on low expectations
As the college basketball season approaches, teams begin to figure out where they stack up against their competition. For LMU women’s basketball, the past couple of seasons have been decidedly lackluster. However, their lack of recent success may allow them to take conference foes by surprise in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
