Ornithologist and artist Roger Tory Peterson had at least four publishers turn him down before Houghton Mifflin agreed to give his book proposal a modest try. In 1934, the publisher printed 2,000 copies of a manual with mostly black-and-white illustrations titled "A Field Guide to the Birds, Including All Species Found in Eastern North America." The first printing sold out within two weeks, launching Peterson's career as the most celebrated American ornithologist of the modern era. The...

WILDLIFE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO