Where to Watch and Stream At Sea Free Online
Three segments depicting the life cycle of a freighter boat. At Sea is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Bumble is bringing Bantr dating app from 'Ted Lasso' to life - but only for a limited time
Fictitious dating app Bantr from 'Ted Lasso' is now a real thing thanks to a partnership between Bumble and Apple TV+'s hit show.
‘The English’ Star Emily Blunt Leaves Her Mark on Cannes
Emily Blunt left her mark on Cannes, and not just with her acclaimed performances. The actor, in town for the pre-Mipcom premiere of the first episode of her six-part series “The English,” also left a handprint in wet concrete, joining the likes of Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep or David Lynch. Blunt was joined on the red carpet by co-star Chaske Spencer, as well as writer and director Hugo Blick, the latter also behind Maggie Gyllenhaal starrer “The Honorable Woman.” In “The English,” Blunt plays an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who comes to America in the 1890s. It’s hardly a welcoming place, but...
Monster Season 2: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seems To Set The Stage For Another Monstrous Serial Killer Story
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to set the stage for its second season with the appearance of another notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Also known for his alternate persona, Pogo the Clown, will he be the focus of the possible Monster Season 2?. Gacy appeared on the final...
