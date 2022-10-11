Weather Today (October 12): Widespread Rains and Thunderstorms to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana

Bengaluru, October 14: Lately, Bangaloreans have been waking up to sunny skies and fooling themselves into thinking they might’ve finally caught a break from wet weather for the day. However, what follows is a progressive darkening of the clouds, until gloomy weather sets in and intense rains start battering the city in the late evening hours. While at night, the cacophony of thunderstorms and lightning alternating with each other usually lulls us to sleep.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO