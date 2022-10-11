Weather Today (October 12): Widespread Rains and Thunderstorms to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana

Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Weekend Weather (October 15-16): Andhra, Arunachal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh to Witness Scattered Rains, Thunderstorms
Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Andhra Pradesh. Scattered rain with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Lakshadweep. Isolated rain is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra,...
The Weather Channel
Karnataka Has Reported 13 Rain-Related Deaths This October; More Heavy Downpours on State's Horizon from October 14-17
Bengaluru, October 14: Lately, Bangaloreans have been waking up to sunny skies and fooling themselves into thinking they might’ve finally caught a break from wet weather for the day. However, what follows is a progressive darkening of the clouds, until gloomy weather sets in and intense rains start battering the city in the late evening hours. While at night, the cacophony of thunderstorms and lightning alternating with each other usually lulls us to sleep.
