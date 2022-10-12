Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 2
The kids arrived at their new home on Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 and were faced with more heartache when the bodies started piling up. Meanwhile, Lexy met her new roommate and it was obvious they would be at odds. Elsewhere, Tiffany prepared Nica for the arrival of Glen and...
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That
We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends
Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 Review: The Steps We Cannot Take
SVU detectives experience the most horrific side of human nature. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 demonstrated this through a bizarre case involving a series of kidnappings that left several young women traumatized. In the end, the survivors were free to try to put the pieces of their...
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season
We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush
Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Story of a Gun
"I shot an arrow in the air, and where it lands, I do not care." That about summed up the case of the week on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3. Only the final result ended up much sadder, with multiple victims and few criminals. It also became apparent that...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Fiona Meets Arman and Thony & Armon Save the Day
Fiona finally met Arman and saw for herself that Arman and Thony were a force to be reckoned with. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Thony had to call Arman to clean up Fiona's mess, despite Fiona's protests. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Spirit In The Sky
The bodies are piling up. Organized crime cases always end up like this, with as many deaths as a Shakespearean tragedy. The closer Stabler and Bell get to the truth, the more people end up dead. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 4 featured a bloody suicide and...
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Did The New Interns and Soft Reboot Revitalize The Series?!
Did Grey's Anatomy manage to reboot itself after 19 years?. That seems to be the case from the very first moments of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1. And we're all pretty excited about it and what the rest of the season has in store. Join Meaghan Frey, Joshua Johnson,...
TV Fanatic
The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Takes on the Wild West in Prime Video Limited Series
Emily Blunt is on a journey of revenge in the latest trailer for the Prime Video original series The English. The Western drama series The English stars Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo). All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap's Caitlin Bassett Reveals How Trust Helped Her Take On Her Biggest Role Yet
NBC's rookie hit Quantum Leap is a series with history and a fresh-faced cast. With a back order of six episodes already secured, it has capitalized on the nostalgia of the original 1990s Scott Bakula/Dean Stockwell-anchored series while successfully introducing a new team to support Raymond Lee's leaper, Dr. Ben Song.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Carrion Comfort
This hour would have fit in perfectly about three weeks from now when Halloween rolls around. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 was spooky in a way that Big Sky typically isn't. It's dramatic, heartbreaking, cruel, and violent, but it's not usually one to throw in a legitimate jumpscare. But...
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Three Pines’ Series
Amazon dropped a trailer for Three Pines, the upcoming series based on the mystery novels of Canadian author Louise Penny. The show stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a police detective who investigates crimes in the small Quebec town of Three Pines. Gamache made his first appearance in Penny’s 2006 novel Still Life; 17 more books featuring the detective have followed, with the latest, A World of Curiosities, scheduled for publication next month.
TV Fanatic
Welcome to Flatch is Small-Town Life's Answer to the Office. Here's Why You Should Watch
Just starting its second season, Welcome to Flatch is the perfect example of a show fit for those after dinner-blues. It's quick and witty and will make you heavily consider moving to Ohio in search of a life outside the city. FOX's somewhat new mockumentary isn't anything tv hasn't seen...
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
TV Fanatic
The Mosquito Coast: The Foxes Are in More Danger Than Ever in Season 2 Trailer
Is there hope for the Foxes to make it out of their latest pickle alive?. Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for The Mosquito Coast Season 2, and it looks more intense than ever. The acclaimed drama is adapted from the best-selling novel, and stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 is poised to be the most dramatic. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 picks up after King Viserys I's death. We're not sure, but check out the official photos. Catch the action as it unfolds Sunday at 9...
TV Fanatic
Daily Show Announces Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date
It's the end of an era for The Daily Show. Per Deadline, Trevor Noah's final episode as host of the iconic series will air Thursday, December 8. The news comes just over two weeks after Noah's announcement that he will exit the series. “One of the overriding feelings I found...
'The Haunting of Bly Manor' creator Mike Flanagan on Easter eggs, record-breaking jump scares, and more in his new show 'The Midnight Club'
Flanagan, who was also behind "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," wanted to be able to show his latest Netflix drama to his children.
Comments / 0