TV Series

Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 2

The kids arrived at their new home on Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 and were faced with more heartache when the bodies started piling up. Meanwhile, Lexy met her new roommate and it was obvious they would be at odds. Elsewhere, Tiffany prepared Nica for the arrival of Glen and...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That

We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends

Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 Review: The Steps We Cannot Take

SVU detectives experience the most horrific side of human nature. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 demonstrated this through a bizarre case involving a series of kidnappings that left several young women traumatized. In the end, the survivors were free to try to put the pieces of their...
Yvonne Strahovski
Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season

We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush

Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Story of a Gun

"I shot an arrow in the air, and where it lands, I do not care." That about summed up the case of the week on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3. Only the final result ended up much sadder, with multiple victims and few criminals. It also became apparent that...
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Carrion Comfort

This hour would have fit in perfectly about three weeks from now when Halloween rolls around. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4 was spooky in a way that Big Sky typically isn't. It's dramatic, heartbreaking, cruel, and violent, but it's not usually one to throw in a legitimate jumpscare. But...
Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Three Pines’ Series

Amazon dropped a trailer for Three Pines, the upcoming series based on the mystery novels of Canadian author Louise Penny. The show stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a police detective who investigates crimes in the small Quebec town of Three Pines. Gamache made his first appearance in Penny’s 2006 novel Still Life; 17 more books featuring the detective have followed, with the latest, A World of Curiosities, scheduled for publication next month.
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Photos: Bedlam in King's Landing

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 is poised to be the most dramatic. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 picks up after King Viserys I's death. We're not sure, but check out the official photos. Catch the action as it unfolds Sunday at 9...
Daily Show Announces Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date

It's the end of an era for The Daily Show. Per Deadline, Trevor Noah's final episode as host of the iconic series will air Thursday, December 8. The news comes just over two weeks after Noah's announcement that he will exit the series. “One of the overriding feelings I found...
