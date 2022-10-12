Surprise Aquatic Center hosts pumpkin splash

The third annual Surprise Pumpkin Splash will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.

Bring the family for a swim with the pumpkins; pick a pumpkin out of the floating patch to decorate and take home. Enjoy games and a spooky photo booth.

Concessions will be available for purchase. The cost is $10 and registration is required.

Register at surpriseaz.gov/surpriserec or call 623-222-2000.