The L Word - Episode 3.02 - Los Angeles Traffic - Press Release
Bette and Shane break new ground with Tina and Tess, respectively, but old habits come back to bite them. Sparks fly with Alice’s latest prospect until an unexpected revelation, while Angie heals her heartbreak with a new flame. Meanwhile, Finley competes for Maribel's favor until Maribel drops a bomb about Sophie that threatens to tear them apart, and Dani puts hurt feelings aside for Gigi, but is it too late?
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 13th October 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Atlanta - Episode 4.9 - Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World. Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream. Big Sky - Episode 3.7...
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.05 - Friend of the Devil - Press Release
“Friend of the Devil” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town’s new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate’s (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby’s husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
The Winchesters - Episode 1.04 - Masters of War - Press Release
“Masters of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.04 - One Percenters - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“One Percenters” – A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.
The Abandons - Ordered to Series by Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and...
Stargirl - Episode 3.09 - The Monsters - Press Release
“Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG,V) (HDTV) CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.
Interior Chinatown - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a new series from from 20th Television and Creator/Exec Producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yang will...
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself - First Look Promo
Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between 'good' and 'bad' fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is written by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project, Giri/Haji) and based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green. The series boasts an entirely new score created by British pop group, Let's Eat Grandma.
Vampire Academy - The Trials - Advance Preview
Hello Vampire Academy fans! I was lucky enough to get to view episode 8 in advance and have some teases for you. Now I am not going to give a lot away, because what fun would that be? I will just give you a little bit of what to expect when the next episode drops on Thursday. So read on if you want to get ready for The Trials ahead of time.
All American - Episode 5.03 - Feeling Myself - Promotional Photos + Press Release
ON THE HUNT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) joins Olivia (Samantha Logan) in her quest to get former players to talk about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan), things start to become real for them. With Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) encouragement, Layla (Greta Onieogou) agrees to attend a red carpet with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), but Patience is still learning the ins and outs of these exclusive events. Spencer notices that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is doing a lot of wedding things solo, so he comes up with a solution to make her feel special. Asher (Cody Christian) gets an opportunity to take the next step in his career by going on a recruiting trip. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) gets too involved in a case at work, leading Laura (Monet Mazur) to step in. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#503). Original airdate 10/24/2022.
NCIS - Episode 20.05 - Guardian - Press Release + Promotional Photos
“Guardian” – Agent Parker steps up to protect Director Vance after a terrifying home invasion. Also, the team detects advancements in Jessica and Jimmy’s blossoming romance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Cleaning Lady - Bahala Na - Review
Stakes and emotions were running high in episode 4: Bahala Na. And let me tell you right now - I enjoyed every second of it!. After getting back the money an old man owed Kamdar, Arman just seems more and more tired of having to do the dirty work - he may be a criminal, but he surely doesn't appreciate the violent side of his lifestyle. And by the looks of it, the bruising on his hand is only going to get worse…In an attempt to cut their weekly vig, Arman offers to become Robert's personal debt collector. Kamdar was impressed by his performance in last week’s episode but he also knows it won’t always go that ‘smoothly ’ (okay. it didn’t go smoothly at all, but at least he got the money without killing anyone...?) so he accepts on one condition: that Nadia joins him at Fastlane to use her charms and expertise to influence his customer's bets.
Kung Fu - Episode 3.05 - Harvest - Press Release
“Harvest” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DSV) (HDTV) THE RACE TO SAVE PEI-LING — Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to put things with Bo (guest star Ben Levin) on the back burner while she figures out how to help Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai.) Sebastian (JB Tadena) voices his concern to Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) about corporate’s growing oversight on the restaurant. Althea (Shannon Dang) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) help Jin (Tzi Ma) after a local politician is robbed of some valuable research. Finally, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes her move. Jon Prasida and Eddie Liu also star. Marielle Woods directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#305). Original airdate 11/2/2022.
S.W.A.T. - Episode 6.03 - Whoa Black Betty - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Whoa Black Betty” – When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack. Also, Hondo and Nischelle prepare for their baby’s gender reveal party, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Big Shot - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Big Shot is now available to watch on Disney+. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Fire Country - Episode 1.04 - Work, Don't Worry - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Work, Don’t Worry” – The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 28 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Physical - Season 3 - Zooey Deschanel Joins Cast
Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.
The Watcher - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Watcher is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
The Mosquito Coast - Season 2 - Promo + Premeire Date
Even in their new home, danger still lurks at every turn for the Fox family. Watch The Mosquito Coast, streaming November 4 on Apple TV+
