Stakes and emotions were running high in episode 4: Bahala Na. And let me tell you right now - I enjoyed every second of it!. After getting back the money an old man owed Kamdar, Arman just seems more and more tired of having to do the dirty work - he may be a criminal, but he surely doesn't appreciate the violent side of his lifestyle. And by the looks of it, the bruising on his hand is only going to get worse…In an attempt to cut their weekly vig, Arman offers to become Robert's personal debt collector. Kamdar was impressed by his performance in last week’s episode but he also knows it won’t always go that ‘smoothly ’ (okay. it didn’t go smoothly at all, but at least he got the money without killing anyone...?) so he accepts on one condition: that Nadia joins him at Fastlane to use her charms and expertise to influence his customer's bets.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO