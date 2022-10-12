When your political party has wiped out American’s 401k and retirement accounts, left the border wide open and lies about it, are corrupting our children, destroyed the energy sector, caused inflation and driven us into a recession, the Democratic Party has nothing left except to deceive, divide and dupe.
DeSantis is not afraid of gay people he and most people in Florida that are parents realize that the children don’t have to learn about sexuality when they’re still children from kindergarten to third grade it should actually really be kindergarten through eighth grade how pathetic is this report the journalist that wrote it should be fired
This is disrespectful towards an opponent. If you expect respect, be respectful. Address the issues your team plan to accomplish if your team wins. Your promises to the people!
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Comments / 194