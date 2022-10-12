ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

diplopia
2d ago

When your political party has wiped out American’s 401k and retirement accounts, left the border wide open and lies about it, are corrupting our children, destroyed the energy sector, caused inflation and driven us into a recession, the Democratic Party has nothing left except to deceive, divide and dupe.

Jk8
2d ago

DeSantis is not afraid of gay people he and most people in Florida that are parents realize that the children don’t have to learn about sexuality when they’re still children from kindergarten to third grade it should actually really be kindergarten through eighth grade how pathetic is this report the journalist that wrote it should be fired

Maria
2d ago

This is disrespectful towards an opponent. If you expect respect, be respectful. Address the issues your team plan to accomplish if your team wins. Your promises to the people!

CBS Miami

First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances

TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?

Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Florida Rising Linked to Dark Money Democratic 'Ian Response Fund'

Earlier this week, thirty Florida Sheriffs publicly denounced the left-wing activist group Florida Rising for its anti-police rhetoric. Florida Rising describes itself as "proudly socialist" has endorsed multiple Democratic candidates in the midterms. These include Charlie Crist, Val Demings, Kathy Castor, Annette Taddeo, and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Not only that as...
FLORIDA STATE
survivornet.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, 42, Wife Of Governor Ron DeSantis, Praises Husband’s Support During Her Cancer Battle: ‘He Was There To Fight For Me’

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has opened up about her husband’s support during her cancer battle in a new video advertisement for Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign. Casey first spoke publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and shared some details about her timeline in December. The stage and type of her breast cancer remains unknown to the public.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady DeSantis Announces $45 Million in Hurricane Relief

OPA-LOCKA— Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis along with Rep. Carlos Gimenez held a press conference at the Amazon fulfillment center in Miami-Dade County, where she announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million for Hurricane Ian relief. “The continued outpouring of support for Florida in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics

State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Jury Recommends Life in Prison to Parkland School Shooter

The verdict is in for the Parkland school murderer Nikolas Cruz, as a 12-person jury in Broward County has found that he should be sentenced to life in prison. The announcement came down mid-morning Thursday this week. Cruz gunned down 19 innocent teachers and students on Valentine’s Day 2018 at...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

