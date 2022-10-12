Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami
When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand
“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend. Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands. Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and...
Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows
Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands
Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Island of Death Circled by Sharks Has Seen 4,000 Whales Perish in 120 Years
Over the past week, 477 pilot whales have washed ashore in the Chatham Islands—a hotspot and a death trap for the species.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile
Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
WDIO-TV
Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast on Friday with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days. About 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest, along with hundreds in the Victoria state cities of Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said. Melbourne is Australia’s second-most populous city with 5 million people.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
travelawaits.com
7 Most Popular Regions To Live In Costa Rica For Expats, According To An Expert
You have finally decided to move to Costa Rica! A lifetime of hard work and a nose-to-the-grindstone attitude has finally provided an opportunity for this escape. A new life in one of the happiest countries on the planet awaits, and you couldn’t be more ready to get started. The...
Comments / 0