Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole
Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones
Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
Report: Draymond’s future with Warriors beyond this season in ‘serious doubt’
Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors beyond this season is reportedly in “doubt.” The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year took a self-imposed leave of absence last week after punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Disagree On Stephen Curry’s All-Time Ranking
Stephen Curry appeared to solidify his legacy after guiding the Warriors to their seventh NBA title in franchise history, but the debate continues to linger. Golden State took down the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. The title victory put Curry at four championships. And the Warriors have won four NBA titles in seven years, putting the Dubs up for debate as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.
