Stephen Curry appeared to solidify his legacy after guiding the Warriors to their seventh NBA title in franchise history, but the debate continues to linger. Golden State took down the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. The title victory put Curry at four championships. And the Warriors have won four NBA titles in seven years, putting the Dubs up for debate as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO