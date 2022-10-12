Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary
Jordan Poole didn't think Draymond Green needed to get suspended.
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
Jason Kidd reveals that Luka Doncic got to work on his body after Reggie Miller said he was too heavy.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
Russell Westbrook was destroyed by Lakers fans for not taking part in a defensive huddle by Patrick Beverley.
Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future
Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
LeBron James once shot his shot with singer Ashanti when he was a rookie.
Steve Kerr Confirms Draymond Green Is Walking On Thin Ice With Warriors After Jordan Poole Altercation: "He Crossed The Line With Kevin, And He Crossed The Line The Other Night In A Much Worse Fashion."
Steve Kerr calls out Draymond Green amid ongoing scandal.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
Isiah Thomas named Michael Jordan as the best even before MJ got his first ring.
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
Kevin Durant explains why his altercation with Draymond Green is different to Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”
Kevon Looney speaks on Draymond Green's first practice back with the team.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Players Saying He Needs To Rebuild Trust With Them: "What Does That Truly Mean? I Don’t Quite Know."
Draymond Green is trying to find out what his teammates mean when they say that Green has to rebuild trust with them this season.
NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term
Anonymous executive claims the Lakers would like to go with a younger player over Draymond Green next summer.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
