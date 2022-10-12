ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials. The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food...
Time Out Global

Wan Chai ranks 22nd among 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world

In August, eclectic Tai Ping Shan got global recognition for ranking 7th in the world's coolest streets. This time, Time Out's annual list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world has just been revealed and, for the second time, names Wan Chai District among the 51 world's best neighbourhoods. Every year,...
WWD

The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark Campaign

SYDNEY — The Australian Fashion Council has launched a campaign to promote its new Australian Fashion trademark. Unveiled at a Melbourne Fashion Week event on Thursday morning Melbourne time, the digital campaign, which is titled ”Down Under in Front” and will appear on the AFC’s social channels, was lensed by Charlie Dennington, styled by Bridie Gilbert and features new faces Angelina Kendall, Finn Vojlay and Tatyana Perry, an Indigenous teenager from Darwin.
Daily Mail

Wild scenes at Melbourne Airport as 'thousands' are ordered off flights and told to evacuate the terminal after a major security breach - sparking travel chaos across Australia

A major security breach at Melbourne airport is expected to spark widespread travel chaos and delays across the country. Qantas passengers were ordered off flights and evacuated from the terminal to be rescreened by security, sparking chaotic scenes early Tuesday morning. Photos and footage show thousands waiting to be rescreened...
Time Out Global

You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free

Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Vox

The Instagram capital of the world is a terrible place to be

This time last week I was wandering the stony streets of Positano, a small village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Positano rests almost vertically on the steep cliffside, with peachy pastel houses stacked on top of one another against zigzagging streets where local vendors sell sips of limoncello and colorful ceramics. At the bottom there is a pebbly beach where, if it’s warm enough (which it usually is), you can swim in the clear, turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Becca C

Solo Female Travel Destinations in the USA

Are you planning to travel solo and you’re wondering where you should go for solo female travel in the USA? Keep on reading to see some of our top suggestions for solo travel destinations in the USA.
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
thebrag.com

SummerSalt is returning next year with some huge international artists

SummerSalt is coming back this summer for a huge season of live music across Australia. A strong mixture of international artists and Australian favourites feature on the 2023 lineup, the first time international artists will feature in the SummerSalt fun. From overseas, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper will make his...
thebrag.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ film to be animated in Australia

The first in a trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender films is set to be animated in Australia by studio Flying Bark. A new Avatar: The Last Airbender trilogy, produced by Paramount Pictures, is coming to the big screen. It is now confirmed that European-Australian firm Flying Bark Productions will be animating the first movie of the trilogy. The film will pull from both the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra source material, which were created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Noosa 2022

Lying alongside the beauiful Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Noosa is home to lush hinterland, gorgeous beaches, and topped with one of only two everglades systems in the world. There are countless reasons why Noosa is a holiday spot endeared by many. Combine natural beauty with award-winning restaurants, Noosa is a place where the pace of life slows, a friendly hip scene welcomes you with open arms, and adventure is at your fingertips.
vinlove.net

Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
thebrag.com

Australian Netflix subscribers can cut their costs to $6.99 next month

Netflix is introducing a cheaper streaming plan – which will only cost subscribers $6.99 per month. The ‘Basic with Ads’ option costs $4 less than Netflix’s current cheapest plan and will be rolled out on November 3rd, 2023. However, the budget plans comes with some setbacks....
