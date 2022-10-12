Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
WRDW-TV
Morning Mix- "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant
Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix- Augusta boy, Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old Trick King. Updated: moments ago.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
Richmond County man reported to have dementia has been found
UPDATE, 5:13 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clem Miller has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia. According to authorities, Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 13th leaving […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
wgac.com
Walgreens Robber Killed in Crash During Police Pursuit Thursday in Richmond County
An Augusta man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Walgreens store earlier this week, died after losing control of his vehicle during a police pursuit late Thursday night in Richmond County. Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige was travelling at a high...
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
GSP: Driver killed in crash Thursday night, robbed Hephzibah Walgreens Wednesday night
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. Georgia State Patrol tells NewsChannel 6 that troopers from the Grovetown unit attempted to stop a stolen Honda Accord on Berkmans Road. The driver, identified […]
