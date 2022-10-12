ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

WRDW-TV

Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local student and teacher selected for council and grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Morning Mix- "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant

Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix- Augusta boy, Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old Trick King. Updated: moments ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken

The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
AIKEN, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man reported to have dementia has been found

UPDATE, 5:13 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clem Miller has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia. According to authorities, Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 13th leaving […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC

