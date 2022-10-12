COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.

