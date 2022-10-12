Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023
ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
This nonprofit organization is making homebuying more affordable
ATLANTA — As the latest figures show mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high -- at 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage -- one organization is promising a much lower rate for those looking to buy a home with low to moderate incomes. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or...
wabe.org
Warnock questions Wellstar's physician contracts amid Atlanta Medical Center's shutdown
Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging Wellstar Health System not to stand in the way of Atlanta Medical Center employees taking jobs with other companies. The senator sent a letter to its CEO ahead of Wellstar’s shutdown of the hospital’s Emergency Department Friday. In the letter to...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
Respiratory issues causing spike in local metro Atlanta children’s hospitals
ATLANTA — Children’s hospitals across the country are seeing an influx of patients. “Very high rates of children with respiratory symptoms: children with breathing difficulties, coughing, fever,” said Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s medical director of pediatric infectious disease Dr. Andi Shane. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
gcpsk12.org
America’s Best Employers 2022: Gwinnett County Public Schools ranks in the top 75 of Forbes’ “Best Employers” list
Georgia’s largest school district is one of the best places to work in the state, according to Forbes Magazine. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) madeForbes’ “Best Employer” list. With more than 23,000 employees, GCPS is the largest employer in Gwinnett County and one of the largest in Georgia.
Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors
Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wabe.org
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
fox5atlanta.com
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse
ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb WIC participants to get new debit-style cards
DeKalb County residents participating in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will soon use paper vouchers for the last time. On Oct. 5, officials announced that participants served by DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC locations will begin receiving an eWIC card to purchase approved foods such as fruits, vegetables, cheese, milk, soy products, eggs, yogurt, whole grains, juice, cereal, lentils, and infant foods.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
‘The Secret Is Out’: ‘Cosby Show’ Star Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips, best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show will now be teaching students, while amplifying his appreciation for theater as an art form. Clark Atlanta University (CAU) recently announced that Phillips will be joining its faculty as a professor in Theatre...
fox5atlanta.com
Diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25, Atlanta woman says she nearly overlooked her symptoms because of her age
ATLANTA - Now 32, Sherene Harati of Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood is a survivor of a cancer that came into her life before the word "cancer" was even on her radar screen. "I was 25," Harati remember. In the fall of 2014, she was starting a new job as a...
