Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Becomes A Hybrid, Never Uses Charger On 1,800-Mile Trip
The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction
Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Ford Teases 2023 Transit Trail Van For "Job Site To Campsite" In US
Rumors that have circulated for months about a beefier Ford Transit in the US market are true. Taking to social media with a short teaser video, Ford has confirmed the Transit Trail will debut in November for buyers in North America. And at least part of the marketing push will be towards the campervan/motorhome segment which is still hotter than ever.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible
This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
It’s A Truck Bonanza At The Upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction
The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently on the docket of the upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction, are several attractive collectible trucks. Check out some of the highlights.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai Promises 50 Percent More EV Range, OTA Updates in the Coming 'Software Age'
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are cars that change important aspects of their performance based on new lines of code. With over-the-air updates, SDVs can adjust everything from infotainment to safety features to self-driving capabilities. Hyundai will spend $12.6 billion by 2030 on what it is calling the upcoming Software Age for...
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
Truth About Cars
2023 BMW M2: Inline Six, 453 Horsepower, Manual Transmission
As the industry rockets towards a future eventually denuded of internal combustion, it’s encouraging to know at least some things retain a few traditional enthusiast roots. Witness the new 2023 BMW M2, packing an inline six-cylinder engine and three pedals. The dimensions of an M2 arguably make the model...
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
CAR AND DRIVER
Pay Up: GMC Hummer EV Taillights Cost $6100 to Replace
One member of a GMC Hummer EV Facebook group announced they were quoted $4040 for a passenger-side taillight, not including the cost of labor. GM lists the price of a replacement taillight at $3045.48 for the part alone. Replacing a set including taxes and labor could be over $7000, depending on your state and dealership.
