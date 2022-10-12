Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
torquenews.com
Best Deals on the Most Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Available Today Says Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest selection from Consumer Reports on what they found to be 10 models that are the best deals toward buying the most fuel-efficient cars based on overall fuel-economy test results, recent consumer car shopping data, and current MSRP pricing. It’s All About Fuel Efficiency...and the Market.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000 With Room for 5 Passengers
These reliable used SUVs under $20,000 include the 2016 Toyota RAV4, 2017 Honda CR-V, 2018 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Subaru Forester, and the 2015 Toyota Venza. The post Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000 With Room for 5 Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Last of the Air-Cooled 911s Selling on Bring A Trailer
Automotive excellence in a nutshell. The late 1990s were a crazy time for automotive enthusiasts everywhere. In America you had the introduction of the LS1, Japan was starting to crank out some truly iconic sports cars, and even Europe was getting in on the fun with some of their more luxury focused models. However there is one vehicle that stands out from that era for something you might not expect. That’s because the car didn’t necessarily become famous for one or two quick innovations but rather for being a generally awesome sports car platform that built its reputation over time and subsequently became one of Germany’s best automobiles. That’s right, it’s the Porsche 911.
RELATED PEOPLE
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown!
Both the RAV4 and Forester have much to offer. Learn about their differences in this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mopar Heads To SEMA 2022 With New Ram 1500 And Jeep Wrangler Concepts
This year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show was beginning to look in danger of being a poorly attended event with little in the way of manufacturer support. Honda, Ford, Hyundai, and GM have all pulled out of this year's extravaganza. Thankfully, Stellantis is not following their lead. Mopar has always had some fantastic concepts for us at SEMA, from muscle cars to off-roaders, and the team there even gave the public the opportunity to design its build for the 2020 show. This year, Mopar is bringing three new concepts to the table, and each of them looks like it's focused on conquering the demands of a rugged lifestyle.
Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend?
Here's a look at the current iteration of the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla compact sedan models and what Consumer Reports thinks of each one. The post Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Lexus SUVs: A Guide to the Luxury Brand’s Latest Crossovers
There are many great options in the 2023 Lexus SUV lineup with all their latest crossovers. Here is a guide to help you find the right one for you. The post 2023 Lexus SUVs: A Guide to the Luxury Brand’s Latest Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Competition!
See what each of these two crossover SUVs has to offer in this 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Subaru Forester head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Specialized unveils its first low-cost electric bicycle model under new Globe line
Earlier this year, we first reported on the Specialized Globe line of electric bicycles, which the company announced would see the high-end bicycle manufacturer launch a new series of more affordable electric utility bikes. Now, we’re getting our first look at the premier model known as the Globe Haul ST.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
Kodiak 900 Is the SUV of the Skies
The Kodiak 900 is a fast utility turboprop airplane that just got its FAA certification last July. It seats up to 10 people or it can be rearranged to carry things like dirt bikes. Starting price is a cool $3.5 million. No matter how large and impressive your high-end sport...
Business Insider
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
One lucky English couple from Yorkshire found an "extraordinary" treasure trove of 17th-18th century gold coins when relaying their kitchen floor.
Business Insider
LIVE: The 50 best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop before time runs out
Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — is coming to a close tonight. And some of the best saving opportunities are Lightning Deals, which are short-time deals that also have limited availability. To help you sort through what's worth buying, throughout the...
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Comments / 0