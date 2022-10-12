ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price

BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
Motorious

Last of the Air-Cooled 911s Selling on Bring A Trailer

Automotive excellence in a nutshell. The late 1990s were a crazy time for automotive enthusiasts everywhere. In America you had the introduction of the LS1, Japan was starting to crank out some truly iconic sports cars, and even Europe was getting in on the fun with some of their more luxury focused models. However there is one vehicle that stands out from that era for something you might not expect. That’s because the car didn’t necessarily become famous for one or two quick innovations but rather for being a generally awesome sports car platform that built its reputation over time and subsequently became one of Germany’s best automobiles. That’s right, it’s the Porsche 911.
CarBuzz.com

Mopar Heads To SEMA 2022 With New Ram 1500 And Jeep Wrangler Concepts

This year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show was beginning to look in danger of being a poorly attended event with little in the way of manufacturer support. Honda, Ford, Hyundai, and GM have all pulled out of this year's extravaganza. Thankfully, Stellantis is not following their lead. Mopar has always had some fantastic concepts for us at SEMA, from muscle cars to off-roaders, and the team there even gave the public the opportunity to design its build for the 2020 show. This year, Mopar is bringing three new concepts to the table, and each of them looks like it's focused on conquering the demands of a rugged lifestyle.
Autoweek.com

Kodiak 900 Is the SUV of the Skies

The Kodiak 900 is a fast utility turboprop airplane that just got its FAA certification last July. It seats up to 10 people or it can be rearranged to carry things like dirt bikes. Starting price is a cool $3.5 million. No matter how large and impressive your high-end sport...
MotorAuthority

The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car

The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
