Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Bringing It Black offers up a unique night market experience

About 25% of Kansas' minority-owned businesses are based in Wichita. They used to be found mainly in ethnic neighborhoods, but things are changing. The organization Bringing it Black is starting a new event on Final Fridays, featuring products by Black-owned businesses in a popular alley in Wichita's downtown as part of the inaugural night market.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

The dangers behind feeding deer at Great Plains Nature Center

Staff at Great Plains Nature Center are issuing a warning for people going to the park to not feed the deer. Staff have received reports of people giving the animals deer corn, which staff say is a poor choice of food for the animals. This brings up the concern that...
WICHITA, KS
ezra scribe

The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Roll

The Rocket 88 was the first muscle car, light weight with a powerful engine.Photo By James Jordan. I saw an Oldsmobile Rocket 88 at the recent Last Run Car Show in Arkansas City, KS. I thought about the song “Rocket 88” by Jackie Brenston. Many people, myself included, think this was the first true rock and roll record.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
kmuw.org

The Range | October 14, 2022

When you think about addiction recovery, an image of bleak meeting rooms or sterile clinic settings might come to mind. A gym in downtown Wichita is working to change that perception KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron has more. Also, about 25 percent of the state’s minority-owned businesses are based in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE

