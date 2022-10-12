Read full article on original website
A big fiesta, street party with Hispanic food, drink, music happens Saturday in Wichita
It’s free to attend the party, which organizers hope to turn into an annual event.
KWCH.com
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
kmuw.org
Bringing It Black offers up a unique night market experience
About 25% of Kansas' minority-owned businesses are based in Wichita. They used to be found mainly in ethnic neighborhoods, but things are changing. The organization Bringing it Black is starting a new event on Final Fridays, featuring products by Black-owned businesses in a popular alley in Wichita's downtown as part of the inaugural night market.
KAKE TV
The dangers behind feeding deer at Great Plains Nature Center
Staff at Great Plains Nature Center are issuing a warning for people going to the park to not feed the deer. Staff have received reports of people giving the animals deer corn, which staff say is a poor choice of food for the animals. This brings up the concern that...
wichitabyeb.com
We are down to the championship for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is now down to two vying for the championship! Our tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may...
kmuw.org
Wichita’s Phoenix gym provides community for those struggling with addiction
The Phoenix in downtown Wichita is just like any other gym – but with one stipulation. People who want to use the facility can use it for free only with 48 hours of continuous sobriety. It’s part of a chain of gyms nationwide working to provide community and support...
wichitabyeb.com
The dirty soda craze has arrived at Papa’s General Store’s with Sassy Sodas
Have you ever heard of a dirty soda? It’s a popular craze that started in Utah, where there’s a large Mormon population. Because they don’t drink alcohol or coffee, these drinks were created as a way to enjoy mixed drinks of the non-alcoholic kind. Dirty sodas which...
Retailer’s unusual time-saving plan is to open a second store at Normandie Center
A west-side women’s clothing and accessory boutique is adding a second store, this time on the east side at Normandie Center.
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
Say the name of this new Wichita restaurant very, very carefully
Pho King ICT, a build-your-own pho soup place, is now open
KAKE TV
Disabled Wichita veteran without power for 3 months gifted $10K after TikTok video of lawn transformation goes viral
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It just amazed me. I don't know how to say it any other way. I'm just amazed by the whole situation," said Wichita resident Mark Edens. Edens is a disabled veteran doing everything he can just to get by. But it hasn't been easy. "I have...
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Roll
The Rocket 88 was the first muscle car, light weight with a powerful engine.Photo By James Jordan. I saw an Oldsmobile Rocket 88 at the recent Last Run Car Show in Arkansas City, KS. I thought about the song “Rocket 88” by Jackie Brenston. Many people, myself included, think this was the first true rock and roll record.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
kmuw.org
The Range | October 14, 2022
When you think about addiction recovery, an image of bleak meeting rooms or sterile clinic settings might come to mind. A gym in downtown Wichita is working to change that perception KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron has more. Also, about 25 percent of the state’s minority-owned businesses are based in...
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Person injured in south Wichita house fire
A person has been injured after being in a south Wichita house fire Thursday afternoon.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
