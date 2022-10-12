Read full article on original website
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
voguebusiness.com
Power partnerships: Why fashion retailers are linking up
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Selfridges and Machine-A. Selfridges and Smets. Nordstrom and 11 Honoré....
voguebusiness.com
With supply chain slowdowns, how can brands navigate viral trends?
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Selkie founder Kimberly Gordon didn’t anticipate her Puff Dress going viral. The fluffy, confection-like organza piece was released in 2018 but took on a new life when it became ubiquitous on TikTok in 2020 amid the “cottagecore” craze. Today, the #Selkie hashtag generates nearly 21 million results on the app.
voguebusiness.com
Could modular fashion make sustainability fun?
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. At Paris Fashion Week, rising genderless brand Botter presented shirts...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Balenciaga and Lay’s Teamed Up on a $1,800 Clutch That Looks Like a Bag of Chips
With Balenciaga’s latest collab, you’ll truly be looking like a snack. For its most recent collection, the French brand worked with Lay’s—yes, the potato-chip company—on a clutch that looks just like a bag of chips. But far from the $4 you might spend at the grocery store, Balenciaga’s bag will reportedly set you back $1,800, according to Hypebeast. The purses debuted earlier this month at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 “Mud Show” presentation, where models literally tromped through a muddy set designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra (hopefully they have a good dry cleaner on call). Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has designed...
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide sale offering an extra discount on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just got better with even steeper mark downs giving an extra 30% off everything using code COZY30 — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
5 Top Luxury Retailers on the Shoes That Ruled Paris & Milan + The Trends You Will See Everywhere for Spring ’23
After a jam-packed European collections season in Milan and Paris, top retailers weigh in on their favorite collections, defining trends and new talent to watch. Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Top Collections: “Gucci had a strong offering this season with something for just about everyone — from covetable crystal mules to beaded sandals to sharp white summer boots. Loewe’s most-talked-about shoe, the deflated balloons, caught everyone’s attention but the real star was the new pump.” Key Trend Stories: “The pump is back. We saw designers update the classic with new toe shapes and colors. We’re seeing a shift away from...
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel
LONDON — Gucci has set up shop inside London’s famed luxury hotel, The Savoy. The brand has taken over the Savoy Tea Shop on the ground floor for three months, which usually sells tea and cake.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The short residency is a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings, including trunks, trolleys, duffel bags, suitcases, garment bags, travel sets, stationery and pet accessories. Ryan Gosling recently appeared in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign shot by photographer Glen Luchford. He joins the brand’s high-profile celebrity portfolio that includes Harry...
theindustry.fashion
Pure London to launch five new areas for February 2023 show including ‘Gen Z’
Pure London is widening its appeal for buyers for the next show – taking place at Olympia from 12-14 February 2023 - with the introduction of five new curated spaces, including ‘Premium’ womenswear, ‘Purely Sustainable’, ‘Pure Edge’, ‘Pure Body’ and ‘Gen Z’.
voguebusiness.com
Why Brunello Cucinelli is designing an exclusive collection for Neiman Marcus
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Any shopper after Brunello Cucinelli’s new $9,995 lambskin shearling poncho won’t find it in the fashion label’s boutiques or its online store. The cream-coloured confection, more silk-lined vest than poncho, is a Neiman Marcus exclusive. The poncho is...
voguebusiness.com
Luxury brands look to China to supercharge fine jewellery
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Earlier this year, Chanel launched a new 1932 jewellery collection...
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Issa Rae and Delta Team Up to Launch Travel-Inspired Collection at L.A. Fashion Week
Delta Air Lines is hitting Los Angeles Fashion Week with its first-ever fashion collection. In collaboration with multi-hyphenate artist Issa Rae, Delta is combatting the common discomforts of flying by equipping travelers with a line made for style and comfort created by small business designers across the country. The apparel...
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch expands luxury Fashion Concierge sourcing service
Farfetch has announced the expansion of its Fashion Concierge service, now offering all private customers access to the luxury sourcing service. Farfetch first began offering its concierge service in 2017 to a select group of its private clients, typically consisting of those who spent at least $12,000 annually on the platform. The Fashion Concierge service helps clients source unique, rare or sold-out fashion and accessories - such as one-of-a-kind handbags or limited edition watches, fine jewellery as well as art and homewares.
