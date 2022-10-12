ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Friday Night Live 2022: Week #9 Final Scores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the final scores for week #9 in the Central Section football schedule including a top 10 match-up between #10 Centennial and #4 Liberty. Bakersfield DRILLERS 6. Highland SCOTS 21. Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 13. Garces Memorial RAMS 30. California City RAVENS 0. Boron BOBCATS...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Friday's TUHS football game has been canceled

Friday night's Taft Union High School Cesar Chavez is now canceled. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Chavez in Delano, was moved to Taft Thursday morning but in the late afternoon the Delano Joint Union High School District, announced it was canceling all extracurricular activities for an indefinite period.
TAFT, CA
Local
California Football
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield Californian

It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday

Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's. This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield

Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Higher Grilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 at Hosking Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 14): A woman is dead after getting hit by a car on Highway 99 Thursday night. According to CHP, on October 13, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to a report of a pedestrian sitting in the gore point of southbound Highway 99 to Panama Lane.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasconian reaches a century-long milestone

Pedro Treviño Gutierrez celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. It was a festive occasion that honored his life for being a loving brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. "I have lived a long and fruitful life and have been blessed with 12 children. Today I am...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fear in Kern County after string of shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

