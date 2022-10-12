Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #9 Final Scores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the final scores for week #9 in the Central Section football schedule including a top 10 match-up between #10 Centennial and #4 Liberty. Bakersfield DRILLERS 6. Highland SCOTS 21. Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 13. Garces Memorial RAMS 30. California City RAVENS 0. Boron BOBCATS...
Bakersfield, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Stockdale High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. The Tehachapi High School football team will have a game with North High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00.
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Friday's TUHS football game has been canceled
Friday night's Taft Union High School Cesar Chavez is now canceled. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Chavez in Delano, was moved to Taft Thursday morning but in the late afternoon the Delano Joint Union High School District, announced it was canceling all extracurricular activities for an indefinite period.
MUSD super stands by decision to cancel games, KCSO says 'no credible threats'
While police in both McFarland and Delano say there are no credible threats of violence, the McFarland Unified School District is sticking to its decision to cancel athletic events this week.
Bakersfield Californian
It's game on for new Dave & Buster's opening Monday
Patience has paid off for Bakersfield this year. After much discussion on social media (and actual construction), we welcomed our first Cracker Barrel and, come Monday, our own Dave & Buster's. This may have felt like a long time coming for a city that often feels like it just misses...
Jet thunder rolls this weekend at Edwards AFB for the Aerospace Valley Air Show
The 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo comes to Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave this weekend.
Bakersfield Californian
Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield
Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Bakersfield Now
Police, McFarland, Wasco and others take precautions after social media threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kenneth Williams, Police Chief for the McFarland Police Department told Eyewitness News there's been an increase in shootings over the past couple of months, but there's currently no credible threat from the scary posts made on social media. This week, posts have been circulating around...
Road closures coming up around Bakersfield
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
KGET 17
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 at Hosking Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 14): A woman is dead after getting hit by a car on Highway 99 Thursday night. According to CHP, on October 13, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to a report of a pedestrian sitting in the gore point of southbound Highway 99 to Panama Lane.
Bakersfield Now
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
wascotrib.com
Wasconian reaches a century-long milestone
Pedro Treviño Gutierrez celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. It was a festive occasion that honored his life for being a loving brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. "I have lived a long and fruitful life and have been blessed with 12 children. Today I am...
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
