Read full article on original website
Related
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wasco high schools cancel extra-curricular activities due to ‘recent violence’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Union High School District announced on Thursday that it is canceling all extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the week due to “recent violence in and around the community.” The cancelation includes Thursday’s home football game against Delano High School, according to a news release. The school district has […]
kernvalleysun.com
KSCO investigates shooting in Lake Isabella
On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, and the victim remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays Festival celebrates another year of fun, activities
Delano’s 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival closed down Oct. 8 after a busy day of activities. A health fair and booths were at Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to the evening with Harvest’s annual grand marshal and royalty barbecue in the evening drawing a large crowd to the grassy area near the entrance to the park.
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
Man arrested after racial slurs, threats made against employees of White Lane Burger King
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man hurled racial slurs and threatened Burger King employees with a knife Thursday while causing $10,000 in damage to the restaurant, police said. A Taser and physical force were used to take Rodney Rusco, 53, into custody, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, resisting […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22
SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
KGET 17
9 arrested during KCSO undercover operation targeting online child predators
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Through an undercover operation targeting people aiming to sexually victimize minors, the Kern County Sheriff’s Offices made nine arrests on several charges. Over the past few months, KCSO officials have been posing as underage children on various online websites and apps. Officials said several...
Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County another warm day ahead with temperatures holding in the eighties.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone, the weekend is almost here. And it will be a cool one as temperatures are finally coming down into the low eighties. Tropical Moisture South of us has kept us on the warmer side of things as well as bringing chances of rain to all of Southern California.
A closer look at those running for Board of Education in Area 2
Voters head to the polls in November to cast their ballot on a number of issues. 23ABC took a closer look at two candidates running for Area 2 of the Kern County Board of Education.
Comments / 0