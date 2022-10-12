ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Lake Isabella, CA
Crime & Safety
Ridgecrest, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Wasco high schools cancel extra-curricular activities due to ‘recent violence’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Union High School District announced on Thursday that it is canceling all extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the week due to “recent violence in and around the community.” The cancelation includes Thursday’s home football game against Delano High School, according to a news release. The school district has […]
WASCO, CA
kernvalleysun.com

KSCO investigates shooting in Lake Isabella

On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, and the victim remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Dating Violence#Narcissistic Abuse#Violent Crime#The Kern Valley Sun
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/13

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22

SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy