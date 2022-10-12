Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Badosa books spot in quarter-finals, Collins next
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the second seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Badosa, ranked No 4, will face American Danielle Collins next. Chirico, ranked No 196, edged out Alison Riske-Amritraj (1-6,...
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
GOLF・
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka tops Stephens; Keys, Badosa advance in San Diego
Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to winning her first title of the year, prevailing in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback Thursday night over Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open. The No.3 seed Sabalenka stormed back from a first-set rout to win in a smidge...
Yardbarker
"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer
Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
wtatennis.com
Vekic ousts Sabalenka in San Diego, sets Collins clash in semifinals
Donna Vekic maintained control of her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka via a hard-fought quarterfinal triumph at the San Diego Open on Friday. She will face No.19 Danielle Collins in the semifinals on Saturday. Former Top 20 player Vekic defeated No.3 seed Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in 2 hours and 37...
wtatennis.com
'It’s a huge achievement': Pegula to pull double duty at the WTA Finals
For the moment, Jessica Pegula is officially the best multi-tasker among players on the Hologic WTA Tour. When she and Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin and Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Thursday night at the San Diego Open, an unusual double was achieved. Pegula has now qualified for this...
wtatennis.com
Pegula beats Vandeweghe in San Diego, qualifies for WTA Finals
Two of the top-ranked Americans in the field at the San Diego Open advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-set wins Wednesday evening. Danielle Collins backed up an opening win against No.7 seed Caroline Garcia with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Martina Trevisan, before No.4 seed Jessica Pegula closed out the night under the lights with a 6-3, 6-1 win against fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.
tennismajors.com
Nadal voted as ideal boss in new Spanish survey
Rafael Nadal has been voted as the ideal boss in a survey of 4,917 Spaniards with 45 percent of the polled audience picking the 22-time Grand Slam champion as their top choice. The survey was carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
