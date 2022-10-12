Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.

