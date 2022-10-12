Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
FSB announces Bacon’s promotion
First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
KETV.com
Jim Pillen hosts Nebraska voter meet and greet as election nears
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen meets with voters at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk. He said it's the perfect place as agriculture taught him everything he needs to know to be Nebraska’s next governor. “I'm about business. I'm about the American dream. I'm about less...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Volunteer Fire Department Requested For Mutual Aid With Field Fire Near Concord, Remained On Scene For Six Hours
WAYNE – An extreme fire danger remains in affect for the area from the National Weather Service as northeast Nebraska firefighters put out a field fire late Wednesday afternoon 10 miles north of Wayne. Members with the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene around 2 p.m....
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
kscj.com
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
kscj.com
HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED
THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
