ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
thebestmix1055.com

FSB announces Bacon’s promotion

First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
wnax.com

Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought

Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Norfolk, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Spencermetrics#Marathon Press Inc#Hp#Konica Minolta
kscj.com

HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED

THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
LAUREL, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone

Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk teen missing since Saturday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy