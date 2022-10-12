Read full article on original website
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
US News and World Report
U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources
(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
US News and World Report
United Nations Condemns Russia's Move to Annex Parts of Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, strengthening a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it invaded its neighbor. Three-quarters of the 193-member General...
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
TechCrunch
Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market
The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal hailed as 'historic'
Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic agreement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, adding that the deal would "strengthen Israel's security".
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Sacrifices Finance Minister, Scraps Tax Plan in Fight to Survive
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after...
US News and World Report
Global Finance Leaders Single Out China as Barrier to Faster Debt Relief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Western countries this week ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of countries unable to service their debts. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that high...
A female doctor fled Russia to avoid being drafted amid fears the 'partial mobilization' will include women medics
Varvara, a St. Petersburg doctor, escaped to Germany last month. She said she was afraid of being called up because of her medical military training.
U.S. inflation pressures further intensified in September
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
Four tech updates to enhance hybrid lifestyles in 2023
What does it mean to embrace a hybrid lifestyle that achieves maximum freedom, while also considering sustainability? We explore four upcoming tech releases that can help power a smarter and more flexible future.
Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term
Xi Jinping will get a new five-year term as general secretary of China's Communist Party. Here's what happened during his first decade in power.
US News and World Report
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These game-changing stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
