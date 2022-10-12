ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Middle East#Mexico#Peru#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reuters#Softbank
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

United Nations Condemns Russia's Move to Annex Parts of Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, strengthening a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it invaded its neighbor. Three-quarters of the 193-member General...
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto

Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market

The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal hailed as 'historic'

Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic agreement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, adding that the deal would "strengthen Israel's security".
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

UK's Truss Sacrifices Finance Minister, Scraps Tax Plan in Fight to Survive

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Global Finance Leaders Single Out China as Barrier to Faster Debt Relief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Western countries this week ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of countries unable to service their debts. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that high...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

U.S. inflation pressures further intensified in September

Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
WORLD
The Associated Press

NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

