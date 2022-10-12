Council prepares for city manager candidate interviews, moves toward contract for homeless shelter’s design

Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors held public hearings on two major projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday night and held public hearings for two significant projects. The board heard public feedback on a large apartment complex proposed in the Stone Port area and a proposed large solar facility near Grottoes. The first public hearing was...
fredericksburg.today
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom. Hard work and collaboration of students, staff and several community businesses has turned the former senior courtyard at OCHS into a beautiful outdoor classroom. Thank you to all involved especially Friends of the Rappahannock who donated 100’s...
WHSV
Oranda residents speak out against proposed property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Strasburg area are voicing their concerns about a potential rezoning of a 98-acre property just outside of the town. A developer, Shockey Precast in Winchester, is hoping to rezone it for industrial development. The Shenandoah County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval...
cbs19news
Civil rights attorney looking for answers following report on disparity in traffic stops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local civil rights attorney says there is a reason why Black and Latino drivers are stopped more than white drivers: bias policing. This comes after a state report showed drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police if they're Black or Hispanic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
Augusta Free Press
Racist homecoming date proposal, explained: ‘Divisive concepts’ rhetoric perpetuates racism
In the photo, the male student is seen holding a sign reading: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco?”. The photo is being shared far and wide locally, with the appropriate outrage from teens and parents.
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
NBC 29 News
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of birth doulas, professionals that provide holistic care during the birthing process. Now death doulas are becoming popular as well, providing the same care at the end of life. Hospice of the Piedmont launched a new program that provides death doulas to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
WHSV
Edinburg stabbing victim reacts to alleged attacker’s case being dismissed
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The victim of an alleged attack at the Edinburg Town Park is speaking up after she says the court system let her and her family down. Samuel Jacob Homer was accused of stabbing Whitney Rice and two of her children at the park in 2017. The case brought against him was dismissed last week.
WHSV
Request withdrawn for rezoning project in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A request for a rezoning project in Greenville has been withdrawn. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors attended a community-run meeting regarding previous concerns about the project adding more traffic problems to Route 11 South. The conversation with local residents led to a sitdown with...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
visitstaunton.com
Celebrate Pride in Staunton, VA
October is LGBTQ+ history month, and Staunton Pride as well as various community partners are working together this fall to host a number of Pride events, including the first in-person Staunton Pride Festival since before the pandemic. The two-week lineup will include both fun and serious events designed to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2+ community and its allies. It will also work to address holistic community health.
C-Ville Weekly
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
Comments / 0