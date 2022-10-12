ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium

The Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium (#MOEgypt4) will take place Oct. 14-15 on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis. Nicola Aravecchia, assistant professor of classics and of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University, is one of the organizers of the event, along with Julia Troche, of Missouri State University, and Anne Austin, of University of Missouri–St. Louis.
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children

Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

The aim of advancing community-based research, teaching and practice with St. Louis is an important focus of Washington University’s new strategic plan, “Here and Next.” Nominations are now being sought for the inaugural William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award (STLCA), which will fund $50,000 for faculty research collaboration that best demonstrates WashU’s investment in the St. Louis region.
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
‘Lest We Forget’ opens Oct. 20

Sigmund Adler looks calmly forward. Rachel Miller smiles slightly. Ram Levy gazes pensively ahead. Since 2014, the Italian-German photographer Luigi Toscano has created portraits of more than 400 Holocaust survivors. Time, he thought, was passing. Survivors were growing older. He wanted to preserve their stories. Toscano has photographed survivors from...
Supporting victims of trauma, disrupting the cycle of violence

When a patient comes into an emergency room with a gunshot wound, the No. 1 priority is to save a life, by whatever medical procedure necessary. But the impacts of violence go beyond what emergency medical care can address, and treating physical injuries alone does little to disrupt the cycles that perpetuate violence within communities.
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

