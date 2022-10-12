Read full article on original website
Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say
A federal indictment says Vicky Hefner sent benefits to her friends and family
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
wustl.edu
WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium
The Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium (#MOEgypt4) will take place Oct. 14-15 on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis. Nicola Aravecchia, assistant professor of classics and of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University, is one of the organizers of the event, along with Julia Troche, of Missouri State University, and Anne Austin, of University of Missouri–St. Louis.
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children
Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
labortribune.com
Metro East unions canvassing door-to-door in support of Amendment 1, the Workers’ Rights Amendment
Oct. 15 – IAM Local 660, 161 N. Shamrock St., East Alton. Oct. 22 – UFCW Local 881, 1 Sunset Hills Executive Dr., #102, Edwardsville. Oct. 29 – USW Local 1899 Labor Temple, 2014 State St., Granite City. Nov. 5 – IAM Local 660, 161 N. Shamrock...
wustl.edu
Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award
The aim of advancing community-based research, teaching and practice with St. Louis is an important focus of Washington University’s new strategic plan, “Here and Next.” Nominations are now being sought for the inaugural William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award (STLCA), which will fund $50,000 for faculty research collaboration that best demonstrates WashU’s investment in the St. Louis region.
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
wustl.edu
‘Lest We Forget’ opens Oct. 20
Sigmund Adler looks calmly forward. Rachel Miller smiles slightly. Ram Levy gazes pensively ahead. Since 2014, the Italian-German photographer Luigi Toscano has created portraits of more than 400 Holocaust survivors. Time, he thought, was passing. Survivors were growing older. He wanted to preserve their stories. Toscano has photographed survivors from...
wustl.edu
Supporting victims of trauma, disrupting the cycle of violence
When a patient comes into an emergency room with a gunshot wound, the No. 1 priority is to save a life, by whatever medical procedure necessary. But the impacts of violence go beyond what emergency medical care can address, and treating physical injuries alone does little to disrupt the cycles that perpetuate violence within communities.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
High levels of radioactive lead found in Jana Elementary School
The Parents and Teachers Association at Jana Elementary School in Hazelwood has warned parents in an email that test results show “high levels of radioactive lead inside the school.”
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
KMOV
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A now-deleted tweet has stirred drama between two candidates vying to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate but stuck between Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are communities who said the attorney general is endangering their safety. Other critics said his deleted tweet emboldens hate.
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
