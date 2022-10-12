ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI

mauinow.com

New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
LAHAINA, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines

Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Kula, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression

A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
BEAT OF HAWAII

More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing

In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests

A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
LAHAINA, HI

