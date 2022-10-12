Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
mauinow.com
New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools
Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
natureworldnews.com
Maui Curbs Light Pollution with New Bill Restricting Use of Outdoor Lighting at Night
On Monday, the Maui County Council passed a new bill that will limit the amount of blue light pollution produced by the island's outdoor lighting fixtures during the night. The objective is to reduce the amount of artificial light that every year causes harm or even death to tens of thousands of sea turtles, migratory birds, and other wildlife.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line
mauinow.com
Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands
Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green want to tame overtourism, but they don’t agree on how to do it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When residents of Waipio Valley blockaded the public road into the valley, it was just the latest conflict between tourists wanting to see Hawaii’s precious places and residents who feel overrun. Republican Duke Aiona says he gets it. “They were concerned with, that there wasn’t enough...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression
More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing
In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
mauinow.com
9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival tickets on sale Thursday
Tickets for the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the Maui Arts & Cultural Center website. The festival takes place in-person on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. There will also be a virtual component available at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com.
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best dumplings within a region and came out with their list of best dumpling spots on Maui for Oct. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
mauinow.com
Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests
A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
