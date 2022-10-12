Read full article on original website
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash near Salem
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly crash that happened Thursday evening east of Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a serious crash on Cordon Road Northeast near Swegle Road Northeast. An investigation...
Marion County head-on crash kills 1 driver, injures another
One person was dead and another injured after two vehicles collided in Turner Thursday night, authorities said.
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
