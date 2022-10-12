ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
kptv.com

Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Pac 12 Conference#Concussion#American Football#College Football#Stanford#Oregonlive Com#Usc
kptv.com

Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash near Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly crash that happened Thursday evening east of Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a serious crash on Cordon Road Northeast near Swegle Road Northeast. An investigation...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy