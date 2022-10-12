The one-win Pequot Lakes football team from last year is no more. The Patriots have found a way to completely flip the script from last year after they finished the 2021 season at 1-8. This year, they’re writing a different story and are now sitting at 5-1 as they begin to round the corner on the regular season and prepare for a postseason run.

