Crow Wing Co. Approves Resolution to Give Jail Detainees Access to Health Benefits
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution to give jail detainees the right to health benefits. The resolution states that having detainees access to federal health benefits (such as Medicare and Medicaid) while they are presumed innocent and are awaiting trail aligns with an individual’s constitutional rights. Access to federal health benefits for non-convicted individuals would allow for improved health care and would decrease short-term costs for local taxpayers.
Central Lakes College Students Helping to Get Out the Vote
Time is winding down in this year’s election season, and with Election Day just a few short weeks away, Central Lakes College in Brainerd is doing all it can to help get out the vote. Central Lakes College has hired a few students who have the knowledge and can...
In Focus: Brainerd Man Makes Pottery As a One-Person Operation
Creating pots, dishes, and other utensils made out of baked clay is how artist Nick DeVries makes his living. DeVries, a potter based out of Brainerd, designs and makes his own ceramics, and he does it all by hand. DeVries was always an art kid in high school, but his...
CLC Welcomes Poet Brenda Hillman for “Verse Like Water” Series
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College in Brainerd, kicked off its 11th year of programming Wednesday with a visit and poetry reading from Brenda Hillman. Over those 11 years, CLC English professor Jeff Johnson has invited over 30 different poets who have received National Book...
Northland Arboretum Ready to Thrill and Chill with Annual Haunted Trail
For those looking for a ghoulishly fun night out with friends, family, or a significant other, the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will be holding their annual Haunted Trail next week. you can experience. There will be concessions, games, and prizes for kids. For almost 20 years, the Northland Arboretum has...
Common Ground: Croft Mine History Museum
Barb Grove, aka Mama Cuyuna tours the long closed Croft Mine Museum and Dry House. Members of the Croft Mine Community Committee share their volunteer work to reopen the site, hopes and possibilities. Also local business, Victual‘s owner, shares his insights into Crosby’s State Recreation Area spurred economic development, and a daughter of a Croft Miner shares her recollections of her father’s dedicated but dangerous work at this historic place.
Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County
Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.
Breezy Point Unhappy with Crow Wing Co. Short-Term Rental Ordinance
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance. At the meeting, the city administrator from Breezy Point expressed his disappointment with the county’s currently policies. Back in August, revisions for the ordinance were submitted, but multiple...
Pequot Lakes Football Building Off 4-Win Streak
The one-win Pequot Lakes football team from last year is no more. The Patriots have found a way to completely flip the script from last year after they finished the 2021 season at 1-8. This year, they’re writing a different story and are now sitting at 5-1 as they begin to round the corner on the regular season and prepare for a postseason run.
