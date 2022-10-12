Read full article on original website
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Court accepts first guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two guilty pleas have been made in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case in Minnesota.In the first of three plea hearings in Minneapolis federal court Thursday, Bekam Merdassa admitted to taking $3 million in fraudulent reimbursements. Merdassa specifically was affiliated with "Youth Inventors Lab," which was a shell company set up with help from Feeding Our Future. He admitted to creating fake invoices for 1.3 million meals provided by SMS Catering.A judge accepted the plea, but will sentence him later. The plea recommends around two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He'll also have to...
KELOLAND TV
MN woman charged with threatening Somali family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
Lawrence County Record
Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.
Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Judge finds St. Paul mom who threw son off balcony not guilty by reason of mental illness
An accusation against a mother from St. Paul who hurled her autistic 11-year-old kid from a fourth-floor apartment building balcony was dismissed due to mental illness. Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault last year in the first stage of a two-stage trial based on stipulated facts and evidence. On March 9, 2020, she dragged her non-verbal son from his bunk bed and threw him off the balcony of their apartment in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
Chiawana High photography teacher sentenced to over 5 years in prison
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Jeffrey Whiston pleaded guilty on August 26 to charges related to a photo shoot with a student that was reported when a parent came forward regarding an inappropriate meeting between the teacher and a 16-year-old student. He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
Charges: Jacob Lewis, 20, fatally shot man in north Minneapolis during drug deal
MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Francis man is charged with murder in connection to Minneapolis' 70th homicide of 2022.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Jacob Lewis faces a count of second-degree murder in the October 6 death of Heywood Jones, 34, in the Jordan neighborhood.The criminal complaint states that officers responded to the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North, where they found Jones in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.Witnesses say a man in a gold SUV had a "brief altercation" with Jones before punches were...
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
Charges: Woman took young daughter from ex-husband's custody to prevent vaccination
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Twin Cities woman accused of taking her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from being vaccinated.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Deanna Konz, of New Hope, is charged with two felony parental rights crimes. According to the criminal complaint, Konz's ex-husband told police that he was taking their 11-year-old daughter to a clinic to be vaccinated on Oct. 7.As he was being unloaded from a Metro Mobility vehicle due to complications from a stroke, he saw a "Honda Pilot near the front door," which is the same car Konz drives.His daughter then "entered the car as he was being unloaded … preventing him from intervening."Konz was previously charged with felony deprivation of parental rights for preventing her daughter from an earlier vaccination attempt, which was "in violation of a family court order." She was on conditional release and was prohibited from seeing her daughter.Police were able to contact Konz, who told them she was "trying to save her daughter's life." Law enforcement are currently searching for her and her child.If convicted, Konz could face up to four years in prison.
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
