Beware False Either/ Or Choices–Especially with the Fed – Charles Hugh Smith
Echoing Sun Tzu (“All warfare is based on deception”), successful central banking is based on deception masked by a torrent of transparency. One classic form of manipulation is to set up a false either / or choice, as if there are no other choices. For example, while our political choice is limited to Red and Blue, a great many people are revolted by the excesses of both parties–possible even a majority. This doesn’t mean non-partisans favor purple–a mix of self-serving failed policies from both obsolete garbage scows; many favor an entirely new frame of reference that requires retiring both garbage scows.
Nobel economics prize: insights into financial contagion changed how central banks react during a crisis- Elena Carletti
Nobel economics prize: insights into financial contagion changed how central banks react during a crisis. This year’s Nobel prize in economics, known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, has gone to Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke for their work on banks and how they relate to financial crises.
‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith
The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
A Very British Fiasco – Kevin Dowd
On September 6th this year Liz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister. Truss immediately announced a “bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform,” and appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer. What followed was a comedy of unforced errors...
‘Enough Is Enough’: Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis – Jake Johnson
The Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee pledged late Monday to block all future U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia as backlash over OPEC’s decision to cut oil production and push up gas prices continues to grow on Capitol Hill. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who has veto...
Why the People of Vietnam Have Surprisingly Warm Views of Americans, Despite the History – Dr Rainer Zitelmann
You would be forgiven for thinking—and it would be all too understandable if they were—that the people of Vietnam are anti-American. But the opposite is true. One reason for this might stem from the culture’s views on wealth: the Vietnamese people admire the rich and experience very little social envy.
Veronique de Rugy: Are deficits actually going down?
The President is annoyed. On Saturday, during a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, he complained that "I'm so sick of Republicans saying we're the 'big spenders.' Give me a break. Give me a break." He all but said in one portion of the speech that he is spending a lot of money on special interests and yet "doing all of this while reducing the deficit — last year, $350 billion, and this year by $1...
AIER Leading Indicators Index Falls Farther Below Neutral – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Leading Indicators Index fell to a new cycle low of 25 in September from 29 in August. The latest result is the fourth consecutive month below the neutral 50 threshold and, excluding the lockdown recession in 2020, matches the lowest level since the recovery from the recession of 2008-2009. The September reading is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook.
The Globetrotting Con Man and Suspected Spy Who Met With President Trump – Sebastian Rotella and Kirsten Berg
The Globetrotting Con Man and Suspected Spy Who Met With President Trump. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. In July 2018, President Donald Trump met at his New Jersey golf club with a...
Lukashenko’s Mad Attempt to ‘Forbid’ Prices From Rising Is a Movie We’ve Seen Before – Lawrence Reed
“Even the tyrant never rules by force alone,” wrote G. K. Chesterton, “but mostly by fairy tales.”. Alexander Lukashenko meets Chesterton’s description perfectly. Since 1994, he has kept himself in power as President of Belarus by stealing elections, mugging the press, and serving as Vladimir Putin’s most loyal stooge in Eastern Europe. In May 2021, he even forced a Ryanair jet en route from Greece to Lithuania to land in his capital of Minsk so he could arrest a leading dissident on board, Roman Protasevich. The least free nation in all of Europe, Belarus is cursed with a horrific human rights record thanks to the blood-soaked hands of its maniacal dictator.
