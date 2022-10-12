ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Beware False Either/ Or Choices–Especially with the Fed – Charles Hugh Smith

Echoing Sun Tzu (“All warfare is based on deception”), successful central banking is based on deception masked by a torrent of transparency. One classic form of manipulation is to set up a false either / or choice, as if there are no other choices. For example, while our political choice is limited to Red and Blue, a great many people are revolted by the excesses of both parties–possible even a majority. This doesn’t mean non-partisans favor purple–a mix of self-serving failed policies from both obsolete garbage scows; many favor an entirely new frame of reference that requires retiring both garbage scows.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Nobel economics prize: insights into financial contagion changed how central banks react during a crisis- Elena Carletti

Nobel economics prize: insights into financial contagion changed how central banks react during a crisis. This year’s Nobel prize in economics, known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, has gone to Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke for their work on banks and how they relate to financial crises.
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith

The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wallstreetwindow.com

A Very British Fiasco – Kevin Dowd

On September 6th this year Liz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister. Truss immediately announced a “bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform,” and appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer. What followed was a comedy of unforced errors...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#Great Britain#Conservative Party#Nationalization#Morgan Stanley#Fed
The News-Messenger

Veronique de Rugy: Are deficits actually going down?

The President is annoyed. On Saturday, during a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, he complained that "I'm so sick of Republicans saying we're the 'big spenders.' Give me a break. Give me a break." He all but said in one portion of the speech that he is spending a lot of money on special interests and yet "doing all of this while reducing the deficit — last year, $350 billion, and this year by $1...
POTUS
wallstreetwindow.com

AIER Leading Indicators Index Falls Farther Below Neutral – Robert Hughes

AIER’s Leading Indicators Index fell to a new cycle low of 25 in September from 29 in August. The latest result is the fourth consecutive month below the neutral 50 threshold and, excluding the lockdown recession in 2020, matches the lowest level since the recovery from the recession of 2008-2009. The September reading is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
wallstreetwindow.com

Lukashenko’s Mad Attempt to ‘Forbid’ Prices From Rising Is a Movie We’ve Seen Before – Lawrence Reed

“Even the tyrant never rules by force alone,” wrote G. K. Chesterton, “but mostly by fairy tales.”. Alexander Lukashenko meets Chesterton’s description perfectly. Since 1994, he has kept himself in power as President of Belarus by stealing elections, mugging the press, and serving as Vladimir Putin’s most loyal stooge in Eastern Europe. In May 2021, he even forced a Ryanair jet en route from Greece to Lithuania to land in his capital of Minsk so he could arrest a leading dissident on board, Roman Protasevich. The least free nation in all of Europe, Belarus is cursed with a horrific human rights record thanks to the blood-soaked hands of its maniacal dictator.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy