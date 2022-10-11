Read full article on original website
The Beauty In Each One Poem by Jim Yerman
We saw her again this morning…as our walk came to a close…. alongside our neighbor's fence…a solitary rose. Alongside this fence…year in…year out…is, invariably, where she grows…. reminding us of the beauty that exists within a single rose. Every year, as her bloom returns, she...
Longing Poem by Leann Pilgrim
I longing for the arms of someone I love dear. To get away from this loneliness to someone who love me so dear. Oh, will my heart be shatter again. Will have something in this to gain.
Joy For Life Poem by Ima Ryma
To end my life by suicide. Better for loved ones if I died. I was saved though my head did pound. A nurse named Joy gave me great care. She knew that I was still in hell. Attempt to end it all as well. Her honesty touched me for sure.
Azalea Poem by Ahmet Narin
We are the sun, we are the moon, we are the star, we are the leaves,. From the pollution you spread, the whole atmosphere cried. We have been patient for years so that it will get better. But you didn't stop, you got worse!. The bad guys can't win. Alive...
To A Friend To Man (Doa Secondary Howrah) .Dedicated By Poet Subrata Ray Poem by Subrata Ray
To A Friend To Man (DOA SECONDARY HOWRAH) . And the response of a vigilant conscience already in us. And ascend to the pitch, love evoked reverence. Where love turns into the Besuty of the self. Dear DOA sir,. When I will be afar,. It will matter little,. For, I...
Thankful Poem by Soumili Karmakar
Hey, beloved! I hope you're doing fine. Wanted to let you know, I'm in line. I miss everything, starting from you finding me, where I was. And then coming to enquire, from the corner of the door. Yeah, then pretending the search was not precisely, for me. You know, I...
Evil In Need Poem by Natasha Andeyi
Their reason to give out their top shelf goods. Acting like it's the only creature with all their murmurs in town. The kind that only yield results from pain. Because, should they interact with this inevitable being,. The handling of a job they'll do undoubtedly,. And pick their pieces should...
Stories That Can Be Enjoyed Only In Dreams! Poem by Ramesh T A
Frozen thoughts, dreams and life of youths still remain fresh in hearts of all;. If such ideas are composed into Poems, they regain life in the minds of all;. But after fifty years, will they make those friends come alive in real life?. Such thoughts certain times come in mind...
A Passerby Dr Aninda Sundar Mandal Poem by Subrata Ray
To A Passerby: Dr Anindya Sundar Mondal. Speak of Spiritual Impression without speech. N.B: It is a dedicated poem to my youngest Brother Dr Suvash Ray' dearest friend An inda.
Still, I Wonder Poem by Smoky Hoss
The world seems a strange place tonight. participating in the sunset. The air familiar and cool. The view a beauty understood. The birds singing the old song of wonder. I have been here, it seems, so long... yet, I don't know this place. I can't get myself to feel I...
How Many Poem by Jim Yerman
As they walked together in the morning the old man wondered:. How many beliefs and wishes have they shared with one another?. Which made the old man wonder in the midst of all hewas thinking of…. If that is the most exquisite…. the most wonderful…. the simplest beauty of love…
Black, Dark Shower Of Mine Poem by Natasha Andeyi
Deleterious, atypical and everything queer. Hello friends!. Talk about my unknown idiosyncrasies. Well, luckily, public knowledge it is. Where were we? Oh! My friends. I need your help. Right about now... I want pain with no blood and no hurt. I want frustration with my sanity in hand,. And I...
My Last Poem Poem by Brian Johnston
There are days now I wonder, on starting a new rhyme. with its gifts, gold that shines? Tick, tock, tick, now just words mark. time's flow in my life, what lends weight, what erodes. banks through pastures I traverse, desilting life's pebbles. that color my way or attract eye of...
I Feel The Best Poem by ANJANDEV ROY
Eventually when my great conscience asked me the same question,
They Say, I Say Poem by LilNatDaPoet? LilNatDaPoet
To Build the Human Nation. Even though I Write alot i get through my Frustration. As i read this to you I hope the people will say they believe in my Manifestation. Alot of people say they believe in me so i can now say i see it and keep on Chantin.
Bebita Poem by Black on Black Arts
We were friends and lovers. I wasn't supposed to love you. Against my own advice I did. Like drift wood my feelings got carried away. I knew one day I would have to let you go. But in my heart you will. always be. So I smile knowing that you're...
Trust Poem by Harilal Ns
Can't see the old her anymore. She now sees me as a stranger and hateful. I did not lose faith on purpose. That is a misunderstanding. I would win back her old love. Her every word hurts me so much. Even if she leaves,. her face will not disappear from...
She Smiles Poem by Harilal Ns
I was very happy to see her smile. I forget all my sorrows when I see her smile. Made the day as beautiful as her smile. It will make me even more sad. This smile should always stay like that. No one's face or smile comes to my mind like...
