Sophomore year's clocked-up my free time. Last summer I made some core promises (to my mom) to go harder on the pre-med track. Perfect grades are ok, I'm told, but they're underdog, alone. So, this year, my "spare" time is split between hospital volunteering and a (nominally) paid research project. The goal of all this hustle is to pad my resume up, as proffer, for a 2025 med school slot. I've never felt so observed, judged and weekend-less, but playas gotta play.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO