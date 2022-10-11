Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
The Beauty In Each One Poem by Jim Yerman
We saw her again this morning…as our walk came to a close…. alongside our neighbor's fence…a solitary rose. Alongside this fence…year in…year out…is, invariably, where she grows…. reminding us of the beauty that exists within a single rose. Every year, as her bloom returns, she...
poemhunter.com
If Only I Had A Me In Life Poem by Natasha Andeyi
The smiles on their faces and the joys in their hearts,. Not always, but once in the often while I take credit. A number of times are the not so numbered strings I pulled by. The many wars my unwilling heart was enlisted to. Either or both, their earthly experience...
poemhunter.com
Significance Of Festivals! Poem by Ramesh T A
Festivals come and go but their significance should continue ever;. That are for unity, love, friendship, joy, fun and peace among all;. That are for ending forces of evil such as jealousy, hatred, enmity and rivalry;. Evil forces thrive on competition needing to be replaced by cooperation!. Unity, friendship and...
I have lost touch with my best friend and I’m devastated
The question I have lost touch with the person I thought was my best friend. We met at school when she came for an exchange year from her home country. For 10 years, she was the most important person in the world to me and we shared so much. About...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Panic At The Station Poem by anais vionet
Sophomore year's clocked-up my free time. Last summer I made some core promises (to my mom) to go harder on the pre-med track. Perfect grades are ok, I'm told, but they're underdog, alone. So, this year, my "spare" time is split between hospital volunteering and a (nominally) paid research project. The goal of all this hustle is to pad my resume up, as proffer, for a 2025 med school slot. I've never felt so observed, judged and weekend-less, but playas gotta play.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Angela Lansbury Poem by Randy Johnson
Angela Lansbury has perished after living for nearly ninety-seven years. In 1948, she starred in 'State Of The Union' and 'The Three Musketeers'. When she starred as a murderess in 'Please Murder Me! ', her co-star was Raymond Burr. She is best known for starring in 'Murder, She Wrote' and...
poemhunter.com
Trust Poem by Harilal Ns
Can't see the old her anymore. She now sees me as a stranger and hateful. I did not lose faith on purpose. That is a misunderstanding. I would win back her old love. Her every word hurts me so much. Even if she leaves,. her face will not disappear from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
My Last Poem Poem by Brian Johnston
There are days now I wonder, on starting a new rhyme. with its gifts, gold that shines? Tick, tock, tick, now just words mark. time's flow in my life, what lends weight, what erodes. banks through pastures I traverse, desilting life's pebbles. that color my way or attract eye of...
poemhunter.com
Love And Separation Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
If some people say that they can't live without loving,. Don't dig out their hearts for getting monuments of love,
poemhunter.com
M=ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe
Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared,) It's a formula Albert Einstein took the time to share,. It's all about relativity, because time and space are relative,. But M=EC2 is also relative but so much more secretive. In this second equation M stands for meaning,. The Meaning...
poemhunter.com
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
poemhunter.com
Mirage Poem by Chan Mongol
I approached to the mirage whom I eagerly trusted;. The cloud is out of the reach and I can't control it;. The cloud floats on related conditional treat. I lost the faith on my poor wit and plan for a human;. So, life is an illusion and things happen sudden.
poemhunter.com
Bebita Poem by Black on Black Arts
We were friends and lovers. I wasn't supposed to love you. Against my own advice I did. Like drift wood my feelings got carried away. I knew one day I would have to let you go. But in my heart you will. always be. So I smile knowing that you're...
poemhunter.com
Mask Man Date Poem by Ima Ryma
But I complied to avoid strife. To being such a packed event. Kept my head turned to my girlfriend. Was not recognized by my wife.
poemhunter.com
What They Need Poem by Randy McClave
Maybe money for toys or gadgets for them shouldn't be spent. Maybe they need help with a utility bill or a car payment or rent. Why not ask your friends and family what they truly need,. Maybe it's not the newest gadget or gift that you've seen advertised. You might...
poemhunter.com
Vincent Van Gogh 32 - Vincent Completely Lost Poem by Geeta Radhakrishna Menon
Vincent Van Gogh 32 - Vincent Completely Lost Rating:★5.0. You begin to doubt the existence of God. After a series of failures in his life. During the weeks that followed. Slowly, he began to improve his health. He developed strength but his eyes. Still had a forlorn, lost look.
poemhunter.com
I Feel The Best Poem by ANJANDEV ROY
Eventually when my great conscience asked me the same question,
poemhunter.com
They Say, I Say Poem by LilNatDaPoet? LilNatDaPoet
To Build the Human Nation. Even though I Write alot i get through my Frustration. As i read this to you I hope the people will say they believe in my Manifestation. Alot of people say they believe in me so i can now say i see it and keep on Chantin.
Comments / 0