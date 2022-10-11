ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

The Beauty In Each One Poem by Jim Yerman

We saw her again this morning…as our walk came to a close…. alongside our neighbor's fence…a solitary rose. Alongside this fence…year in…year out…is, invariably, where she grows…. reminding us of the beauty that exists within a single rose. Every year, as her bloom returns, she...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

If Only I Had A Me In Life Poem by Natasha Andeyi

The smiles on their faces and the joys in their hearts,. Not always, but once in the often while I take credit. A number of times are the not so numbered strings I pulled by. The many wars my unwilling heart was enlisted to. Either or both, their earthly experience...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Significance Of Festivals! Poem by Ramesh T A

Festivals come and go but their significance should continue ever;. That are for unity, love, friendship, joy, fun and peace among all;. That are for ending forces of evil such as jealousy, hatred, enmity and rivalry;. Evil forces thrive on competition needing to be replaced by cooperation!. Unity, friendship and...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Puso
poemhunter.com

Panic At The Station Poem by anais vionet

Sophomore year's clocked-up my free time. Last summer I made some core promises (to my mom) to go harder on the pre-med track. Perfect grades are ok, I'm told, but they're underdog, alone. So, this year, my "spare" time is split between hospital volunteering and a (nominally) paid research project. The goal of all this hustle is to pad my resume up, as proffer, for a 2025 med school slot. I've never felt so observed, judged and weekend-less, but playas gotta play.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Angela Lansbury Poem by Randy Johnson

Angela Lansbury has perished after living for nearly ninety-seven years. In 1948, she starred in 'State Of The Union' and 'The Three Musketeers'. When she starred as a murderess in 'Please Murder Me! ', her co-star was Raymond Burr. She is best known for starring in 'Murder, She Wrote' and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Trust Poem by Harilal Ns

Can't see the old her anymore. She now sees me as a stranger and hateful. I did not lose faith on purpose. That is a misunderstanding. I would win back her old love. Her every word hurts me so much. Even if she leaves,. her face will not disappear from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

My Last Poem Poem by Brian Johnston

There are days now I wonder, on starting a new rhyme. with its gifts, gold that shines? Tick, tock, tick, now just words mark. time's flow in my life, what lends weight, what erodes. banks through pastures I traverse, desilting life's pebbles. that color my way or attract eye of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

M=ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe

Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared,) It's a formula Albert Einstein took the time to share,. It's all about relativity, because time and space are relative,. But M=EC2 is also relative but so much more secretive. In this second equation M stands for meaning,. The Meaning...
MATHEMATICS
poemhunter.com

Mirage Poem by Chan Mongol

I approached to the mirage whom I eagerly trusted;. The cloud is out of the reach and I can't control it;. The cloud floats on related conditional treat. I lost the faith on my poor wit and plan for a human;. So, life is an illusion and things happen sudden.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Bebita Poem by Black on Black Arts

We were friends and lovers. I wasn't supposed to love you. Against my own advice I did. Like drift wood my feelings got carried away. I knew one day I would have to let you go. But in my heart you will. always be. So I smile knowing that you're...
ENTERTAINMENT
poemhunter.com

What They Need Poem by Randy McClave

Maybe money for toys or gadgets for them shouldn't be spent. Maybe they need help with a utility bill or a car payment or rent. Why not ask your friends and family what they truly need,. Maybe it's not the newest gadget or gift that you've seen advertised. You might...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

They Say, I Say Poem by LilNatDaPoet? LilNatDaPoet

To Build the Human Nation. Even though I Write alot i get through my Frustration. As i read this to you I hope the people will say they believe in my Manifestation. Alot of people say they believe in me so i can now say i see it and keep on Chantin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy