The Beauty In Each One Poem by Jim Yerman

We saw her again this morning…as our walk came to a close…. alongside our neighbor's fence…a solitary rose. Alongside this fence…year in…year out…is, invariably, where she grows…. reminding us of the beauty that exists within a single rose. Every year, as her bloom returns, she...
Trust Poem by Harilal Ns

Can't see the old her anymore. She now sees me as a stranger and hateful. I did not lose faith on purpose. That is a misunderstanding. I would win back her old love. Her every word hurts me so much. Even if she leaves,. her face will not disappear from...
If Only I Had A Me In Life Poem by Natasha Andeyi

The smiles on their faces and the joys in their hearts,. Not always, but once in the often while I take credit. A number of times are the not so numbered strings I pulled by. The many wars my unwilling heart was enlisted to. Either or both, their earthly experience...
Stories That Can Be Enjoyed Only In Dreams! Poem by Ramesh T A

Frozen thoughts, dreams and life of youths still remain fresh in hearts of all;. If such ideas are composed into Poems, they regain life in the minds of all;. But after fifty years, will they make those friends come alive in real life?. Such thoughts certain times come in mind...
Longing Poem by Leann Pilgrim

I longing for the arms of someone I love dear. To get away from this loneliness to someone who love me so dear. Oh, will my heart be shatter again. Will have something in this to gain.
Joy For Life Poem by Ima Ryma

To end my life by suicide. Better for loved ones if I died. I was saved though my head did pound. A nurse named Joy gave me great care. She knew that I was still in hell. Attempt to end it all as well. Her honesty touched me for sure.
Words And Not Actions Poem by Natasha Andeyi

You tell me you like me, Love me even. Like it's the greatest sentence of all my lifetime. So in your books my next move should be the crawl of my knees your way like some slave as I do everything you say, because you like me after all, right?
Mirage Poem by Chan Mongol

I approached to the mirage whom I eagerly trusted;. The cloud is out of the reach and I can't control it;. The cloud floats on related conditional treat. I lost the faith on my poor wit and plan for a human;. So, life is an illusion and things happen sudden.
The Marketplace Of Thought! Poem by Long Tooth

Don't I love who I'm open to - would share soul with (somehow in words - in poetry, revealing me) ? Must I place worth on goods ‘vain' hawk. to earn a look? Let self-regard be life's canard! God Loves such cheer?. May I find wealth in other's health...
The Divine Feminine Poem by Natasha Andeyi

Give her the freedom to wander her thoughts and actions,. Only be present when she's ready for your company. With such time make it worthwhile for the both of you;. So that she forgets not the experience and you regret not her presence. The love of a divine feminine is...
Old Cliche Or Not Poem by Ima Ryma

You up and dropped dead from old age. Of being stuck here in this house. Gotta make plans on what to do. I've gotta find some food no doubt. Just lying there, tongue hanging out. I know that it's an old cliche,. But gonna get your tongue today.
Purify Me Poem by Satish Verma

You did not finish the saga. putting off the unwritten song. The candlestick is bending. A cyclone was ready to blow off the light. My candle burns in all colors.
Bebita Poem by Black on Black Arts

We were friends and lovers. I wasn't supposed to love you. Against my own advice I did. Like drift wood my feelings got carried away. I knew one day I would have to let you go. But in my heart you will. always be. So I smile knowing that you're...
Daredevil Poem by Balint Nagy

This penitentiary tryna force me to finally give up. I'm getting desperate, bringing back the good old negativism. It doesn't really matter I know you never fucking listen'. When nothing special you slowly start to despise the weak. Evolution of the emotional-cannibalism I seek. So you can shove your pathetic...
The Music They Make In Heaven Poem by Dave SmithWhite

As they travel from town to town. That easily takes the prize. That never fails to rise. That's always been their guide. Our histories of both joy and pain. And we groweth in refrain. It's the music they make in heaven,. Where the real world can't invade. It's pearls before...
