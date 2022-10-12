Read full article on original website
Related
Nato officials slam Emmanuel Macron for shattering West's united front against Putin: French leader 'reveals his hand' and says Paris WON'T use nuclear weapons even if Moscow does in Ukraine
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has rebuked Emmanuel Macron after the French president ruled out launching a nuclear strike on Russia. The UK's secretary of state for defence said Mr Macron had revealed his hand by confirming that if Vladimir Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine then France would not repay it in kind.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded
Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces
Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
Massive 1,700-year-old ancient Roman mosaic rediscovered in house in Syria, experts say
The mosaic showed “rare” scenes from Greek and Roman mythology, archaeologists said.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels
The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
Time Out Global
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025
It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
Russian Lawmaker Says Eliminating Ukrainians the 'Only' Solution
Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet said on Thursday that it is hard to "negotiate" with Ukrainians and that eliminating them is the "only" way forward for the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Given the damage that they cause to [our] infrastructure, and [the harm] to the lives and well-being of...
Russian media confronts new problem: Reality
WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
An Art Expert Appraised a Vase at $1,950. It Sold for $7.5 Million—So He Was Fired.
Talk about a bad day at the office. A French auction house fired one of its art experts after their appraisal of a vase massively missed the mark. Last week, Osenat auctioned a Chinese tianquiping vase for more than 7.7 million euros ($7.5 million)—9.1 million euros ($8.8 million) after fees. The problem is that the art expert who appraised it for the French auction house expected it to fetch less than 2,000 euros ($1,940). After a bidding war ensued between Chinese buyers to drive up the price, the vase didn’t appear to be “quite ordinary” as the auction house had...
Comments / 0