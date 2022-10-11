ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

The Beauty In Each One Poem by Jim Yerman

We saw her again this morning…as our walk came to a close…. alongside our neighbor's fence…a solitary rose. Alongside this fence…year in…year out…is, invariably, where she grows…. reminding us of the beauty that exists within a single rose. Every year, as her bloom returns, she...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Still, I Wonder Poem by Smoky Hoss

The world seems a strange place tonight. participating in the sunset. The air familiar and cool. The view a beauty understood. The birds singing the old song of wonder. I have been here, it seems, so long... yet, I don't know this place. I can't get myself to feel I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem
poemhunter.com

Purify Me Poem by Satish Verma

You did not finish the saga. putting off the unwritten song. The candlestick is bending. A cyclone was ready to blow off the light. My candle burns in all colors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

We Will Poem by Ima Ryma

There are many who believe that. To plague our Earth habitat. Allows all to communicate. Love will be victor over hate. Oh yes, the lies will still be told. But truth will seek out heart and mind. And one by one, each young, each old. Will live for good for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Azalea Poem by Ahmet Narin

We are the sun, we are the moon, we are the star, we are the leaves,. From the pollution you spread, the whole atmosphere cried. We have been patient for years so that it will get better. But you didn't stop, you got worse!. The bad guys can't win. Alive...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

Evil In Need Poem by Natasha Andeyi

Their reason to give out their top shelf goods. Acting like it's the only creature with all their murmurs in town. The kind that only yield results from pain. Because, should they interact with this inevitable being,. The handling of a job they'll do undoubtedly,. And pick their pieces should...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Daredevil Poem by Balint Nagy

This penitentiary tryna force me to finally give up. I'm getting desperate, bringing back the good old negativism. It doesn't really matter I know you never fucking listen'. When nothing special you slowly start to despise the weak. Evolution of the emotional-cannibalism I seek. So you can shove your pathetic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Black, Dark Shower Of Mine Poem by Natasha Andeyi

Deleterious, atypical and everything queer. Hello friends!. Talk about my unknown idiosyncrasies. Well, luckily, public knowledge it is. Where were we? Oh! My friends. I need your help. Right about now... I want pain with no blood and no hurt. I want frustration with my sanity in hand,. And I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Trust Poem by Harilal Ns

Can't see the old her anymore. She now sees me as a stranger and hateful. I did not lose faith on purpose. That is a misunderstanding. I would win back her old love. Her every word hurts me so much. Even if she leaves,. her face will not disappear from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

My Last Poem Poem by Brian Johnston

There are days now I wonder, on starting a new rhyme. with its gifts, gold that shines? Tick, tock, tick, now just words mark. time's flow in my life, what lends weight, what erodes. banks through pastures I traverse, desilting life's pebbles. that color my way or attract eye of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Ramble Of Oblivion. Poem by Sara Iglesias

In the tunnel of sorrows, the mask of smothers slides. where passions, fears and doubts are absorbed. with the cold touches of the sea. leaving the vileness of the body behind. A leitmotiv to shine,. in the powerless chorus of what is gone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Bangles... The Aesthetic Essence..! Poem by Vidya Pandarinath

Adding aesthetic essence to my wrist.. Oh feel good of self;. Shining, glittering, sparkling, modish.. wear to please - myself;. Elegance, attitude, grace.. Oh bangles so wonderful..!. You are thoughts of my aptitude..tempo vary;. Energy with clear conscience;. Ornament with utmost confidence;. Accessory..a must for any traditional or contemporary;. Distinct...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy